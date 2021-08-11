Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Tackle Your Debt Before Retirement

By Jackie Stewart
Posted by 
Kiplinger
Kiplinger
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M0raS_0bOOeMaC00
Getty Images

The debt just crept up on Kathy Lee, 59, and her husband over time. The couple made some home improvements thinking it would boost Lee's in-home day care business. Then there were the costs of an international adoption that never happened. In all, the Lees racked up about $72,000 in credit card debt and a car loan on top of their $582,000-plus mortgage. "We had so much debt," says Lee, a social worker for seniors in Northern California. "It's so hard to get out of it."

Then one day Lee heard personal finance guru Dave Ramsey on the radio extolling the value of getting and staying out of debt. She became a regular program listener and began reading personal finance blogs. After attending a local Ramsey seminar, the Lees sold possessions they no longer needed and worked part-time jobs for extra cash. They also stopped using credit cards. In more than a year, they paid off roughly $44,000 in consumer debt.

The 2008 financial crisis ended their progress abruptly. Lee's husband, who worked in commercial construction, struggled to find employment. Meanwhile, parents who had lost their jobs withdrew their kids from Lee's day care. She was forced to close the business and find other work. Eventually, the couple filed for bankruptcy.

Today, about a decade after declaring bankruptcy, the couple lives debt-free, and they remain committed to the fundamentals they learned while paying down debt. "Now we have more peace of mind," Lee says. "We don't have to worry about debt collectors."

Adults today are nearing and entering retirement with more debt than previous generations. Americans ages 50 to 59 had $3.39 trillion in debt in 2021's first quarter, twice as much as 20 years ago after adjusting for inflation, according to data from the New York Fed Consumer Credit Panel and Equifax. For people 60 and older, it was $3.58 trillion, more than three times as high after inflation compared to first quarter 2001.

Much of that is mortgage debt. The number of adults carrying a mortgage in retirement has doubled in the last 20 years, says Caezilia Loibl, a professor of consumer sciences at Ohio State University in Columbus. Mortgage debt in retirement is tied to increased food insecurity and trouble paying for medications. "Being able to borrow against the equity in your home can be important later in life," she says, because it "eases other financial burdens for an older couple."

"Debt is kind of evil when you go into retirement," says Mike Riffel, private wealth manager at Lucco Financial Partners in Highland, Ill. "You are stuck with a guaranteed payment you have to make when the focus in retirement should be to minimize your expenses. That is something that will haunt you until it's repaid."

And the strategies for taming that debt don't get any easier late in life.

1 of 5

How Much Debt Is Too Much?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20BQBh_0bOOeMaC00
Getty Images

You'll need to decide if your debt is manageable -- preferably before you retire. One gauge is your debt-to-income ratio, which measures how much of your monthly gross income goes to debt payments, says Jonathan Howard, a financial planner at SeaCure Advisors in Lexington, Ky. To calculate, divide your monthly debt payments by your monthly pretax income -- retirees should include pensions and Social Security benefits. The lower this number the better, though a ratio under 15% is healthy, Howard says. Banks frequently use this ratio to determine creditworthiness and often won't consider borrowers with a ratio over 43%.

The debt-to-income ratio is also used in another gauge, the 28/36 rule. With this ratio, no more than 28% of your monthly gross income should be spent on housing, including rent or a mortgage, insurance and taxes, says Jay Guyer, a senior financial planner at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia. Your total debt-to-income ratio shouldn't exceed 36%.

You should also estimate your total expenses in retirement and practice living on that amount while you are still working, recommends Mike Sullivan, director of education at Take Charge America, a nonprofit credit counseling agency in Phoenix. If you struggle to do this while carrying debt, you'll need to develop a repayment plan. Having one in place before you turn 55 gives you time to make adjustments, including paying off more debt or even delaying retirement. "You will earn more at the job you have now than the job you will be forced to take if you realize later you don't have enough to live on," he says.

2 of 5

Lower Your Interest Rates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hXCMM_0bOOeMaC00
Getty Images

You'll pay off debt faster by lowering the interest. If you own your home, refinancing the mortgage can reduce the interest rate and the monthly payment. The savings can be used to pay off higher-rate debt like credit cards. Don't refinance your home unless you can lower the interest rate by at least three-quarters of a percent, Riffel says. Also, avoid lengthening the term of your loan, says Paul Humphrey, founder of Humphrey Financial in Forest Lake, Minn. Lenders used to charge more for originating mortgages with an unusual term, like 22 years instead of 30, but now they are more open to it, he says. If you have a nonstandard number of years left on a mortgage, ask your bank to refinance it for that period. "I hate to see a 50-year-old take out a 30-year mortgage," he says.

If that's not possible, pay more than the required monthly amount to eliminate the mortgage sooner. (Just make sure the lender won't penalize you for prepaying the mortgage.) Although this strategy can leave you with less cash to repay other debt, the total cost of your mortgage is reduced in the long run.

Homeowners who are at least 62 years old may be eligible for a reverse mortgage, which eliminates the monthly mortgage payments while freeing up a large portion of the home's equity as cash to pay off other debt. In exchange, you or your estate repays the principal plus accrued interest when you move out or die.

A reverse mortgage isn't recommended for everyone. Although you remain the owner and retain the title to your home, repayment is triggered if you stop living there for 12 months, no matter the reason. "If you could guarantee that you will stay in that home for 20 years and then die in your sleep, that would be ideal, but that is also unlikely," says Todd Christensen, education manager at Money Fit, a nonprofit credit counseling agency in Bohemia, N.Y.

Double-digit annual percentage rates on high credit card debt can demolish retirement savings. Transferring the balance to a new card with a low or zero introductory interest rate reduces the cost of the debt. "If you are not able to pay it off rapidly, at least you can find a more competitive rate," says Bruce McClary, senior vice president of communications at the National Foundation for Credit Counseling in Washington, D.C.

This tactic comes with a few caveats. Some card issuers charge a balance transfer fee, usually about 3% to 5% of the amount transferred. Also, that 0% APR typically expires after a set number of months, and there could be an annual card fee. Before transferring a balance, check these fees and look for a card without them. Transferring an existing balance to a new card won't help you if you continue to use the old one, so either cancel or stop using it.

These options aren't always possible. Lenders can still reject your application for new credit because of a poor credit score or high debt-to-income ratio.

3 of 5

Use the Avalanche Method to Repay Debt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g7Dti_0bOOeMaC00
Getty Images

Taming debt doesn't always involve refinancing, and despite their names, these next two strategies won't leave you out in the cold. Under the "snowball" method, you attack your smallest debt first, regardless of interest rate, while paying the minimums on all other balances. Once the smallest debt is paid off, put the extra cash toward repaying the next smallest debt. Lee, who used the snowball method to pay off her debt, says it "gives you a sense of winning, that you are making progress."

The "avalanche" method resembles the snowball strategy except that you target the debt with the highest interest rate first, regardless of the amount owed. In the long run, though, using the snowball strategy to pay off all your debt will cost you more and take longer, Christensen says. He recommends that if you need the quick win from the snowball method, start with that strategy and then switch to the avalanche method after eliminating one or two balances.

If you have medical debt, experts say you should never pay those bills using a credit card. Instead, contact the provider and discuss repayment options. Most medical providers are open to working out a repayment plan, often with little or no interest. "A lot of people may hesitate to do this because they are afraid their request will be rejected or will accelerate sending them to a debt collector, but this actually improves your chances of avoiding that," McClary says.

4 of 5

Seek Out Credit Counseling

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t8cOm_0bOOeMaC00
Getty Images

If you can't make any headway repaying the debt, get professional help from a nonprofit credit counseling agency. Counselors charge a startup fee, usually about $20 to $40, and then a monthly fee, ranging from $20 to $30, for a debt management plan; by law, the charges are capped in all 50 states. Budgeting plans are free.

Once you sign on to a debt management plan, the agency works with your lenders to waive fees and lower interest rates on unsecured debt, such as credit cards and medical bills, with the goal of repayment in two to five years. Creditors are often willing to negotiate with a credit counselor because these plans usually require that you repay the principal.

Look for a nonprofit credit counseling agency affiliated with the National Foundation for Credit Counseling. It requires counselors to meet 18 quality standards, such as accreditation by a third party and debt management plans that are only provided to clients who can repay the money in 60 months. Be wary of for-profit credit counseling agencies, which don't come with NFCC's seal of approval. For-profit counselors often have an incentive to sell the agency's products and services instead of working in the client's best interest.

Credit counseling agencies are not debt settlement companies, which negotiate with your creditors to accept less than what you owe on unsecured debt. Typically, borrowers are told to stop repaying their loans to strengthen the debt settlement firm's bargaining power, but this destroys the consumer's credit score with no guarantee that your debt will be resolved. Linda Jacob, director of education at the nonprofit credit counseling agency Consumer Credit of Des Moines, had a client who paid a debt settlement company more than $2,000 to settle a debt for $367.

Bankruptcy should be a last resort because creditors may be able to seize assets, such as real estate or tax refunds, to settle what you owe. Besides badly damaging your credit, a bankruptcy stays on your credit report for up to a decade.

5 of 5

Be Inspired

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32L0oS_0bOOeMaC00
Getty Images

No debt repayment plan is complete without considering what caused the debt. Financing strategies are "just a debt shuffle," Christensen says. "I'm rarely a fan of debt shuffles because they don't address the problem, just the symptoms."

Once you create a budget, find like-minded people with similar goals to help you stay on track, says Lee, who now helps others become financially independent with her Baby Boomer Super Saver blog. Her advice: Look for positive and uplifting examples of people who have paid off their debt. Those examples, she says, can inspire you to reform your own financial habits and may even spark ideas for ways to become debt-free.

Comments / 0

Kiplinger

Kiplinger

Washington, DC
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to Kiplinger's, your destination for trusted personal finance and investing advice for all stages of life.

 https://www.kiplinger.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Credit#Unsecured Debt#Credit Score#Retirement Income#Debt Management#Americans#Ohio State University#Lucco Financial Partners#Seacure Advisors#Social Security#Take Charge America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Related
Personal FinancePosted by
GOBankingRates

Where To Put Your Money: Savings or Retirement?

Day 6: GOBankingRates wants to help you Live Richer. For a month, we’ll be sharing daily tips for how you can do just that, with advice on budgeting, saving, investing, making the most of your career and managing debt — plus money advice for every phase of your life. Check back each day during our 31 Days of Living Richer to learn everything you need to know to set yourself up for financial success and live the richest life possible. So, you’ve finally committed to getting serious about saving and investing. Congratulations!...
Personal FinancePosted by
NJ.com

I retired. Why was money from unused sick days taxed?

Q. I just received my unused sick days check from my school district after 43 years of service. Why was money deducted for Social Security, Family Leave insurance, Medicare, federal and state taxes, and state unemployment insurance? All these deductions added up to over $1,000. Since this money was earned after I retired, why is it taxed? It was earned after retirement, not while I was working.
Personal FinanceDaytona Beach News-Journal

Want a better retirement? Spend more of your money

Americans are so busy working on retirement savings that most of them aren’t properly planning their retirement spending. The result is that they’re not living their best life, actually getting the gold out of their golden years, because they spend too little of the money they amass. As problems go,...
Personal FinancePosted by
Kiplinger

Retirees, It's Not Too Late to Buy Life Insurance

Think you won't qualify for life insurance in retirement? Guess again. "It's easier to qualify than in the past as underwriting has gotten better," says Rafael Rubio, president of Stable Retirement Planners in Huntingdon Woods, Mich. "There are options available in your later years," says Paul LaPiana, a financial planner and head of MassMutual's U.S. products.
Educationarcamax.com

Jill On Money: Rethinking student loans

On August 6, the government extended its forbearance on federal student loans until Jan. 31, 2022. Those who hold outstanding balances will continue to see a suspension of loan payments, a 0% interest rate applied to those loans, and the government will halt collections on defaulted loans. Officials were clear that this is the “final extension” of the student loan payment pause, which began in the spring of 2020, amid COVID-19.
Credits & Loansmoneycrashers.com

Debt Settlement Negotiation – Do-It-Yourself Guide to Beat the Creditors

When you’re drowning in debt with no prospect of paying it off, debt settlement companies appear to offer a lifeline. They promise to negotiate with your creditors to settle your debt in return for a sum that’s less than the total amount you owe. Lenders often agree to the settlement rather than risk having to write off your debt as a complete loss.
Personal FinanceKXLY

4 Sample Retirement Savings Plans for Every Age

Saving enough for retirement could mean that you spend this special time of your life in comfort instead of worrying about how you’ll pay your bills. But the amount that you need is unique to you and different from anyone else’s number. This may have you wondering which retirement planning...
Income TaxPosted by
Kiplinger

Worried About Higher Taxes in Retirement? Strategize Now.

Amid all the speculation about taxes possibly going up in the future, your best course of action may be to incorporate tax strategies in your financial plan geared toward retirement. There are two important questions to ask yourself:. How much of your income will be taxable in retirement? That includes...
Personal FinancePosted by
Money

Believing This Big Social Security Myth Could Put Your Retirement at Risk

It’s a common misconception that you can live a comfortable, if modest, retirement solely on Social Security income and Medicare. The reality is that many retirees are struggling to make ends meet. In some parts of the country, more than half of seniors can’t afford their basic needs, according to a recent study from the University of Massachusetts. The problem could only get worse: seniors are expected to outnumber those under 18 in the U.S. by 2030, meaning that if nothing changes, we’ll see more older Americans unable to pay their bills within the next decade.
Personal FinanceTime

How to Open an IRA and Save For Retirement

IRAs exist for one reason: to shield you from taxes while you invest for retirement. There are four types of IRAs, which stands for Individual Retirement Arrangement, though most people know them as individual retirement accounts. Two of them, a Roth IRA and a traditional IRA, are the ones you’re most likely to use. IRAs can be opened by nearly anyone, and you can use them to put your money into a wide range of investments.
Personal Financeetftrends.com

How Working in Retirement Impacts Savings, Withdrawal Rates

It’s not uncommon for retirees to continue working after they depart their last “official” roles. Some may take on contract or freelance work. Others may remain in their fields at scaled-back rates and schedules. Still more may opt to enter the gig economy as a way of keeping busy. The...
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

Combat Inflation Risk in Your Retirement Savings

Inflation works against your retirement savings efforts by suppressing the growth of your purchasing power. Your real rate of return in your retirement savings is the investment return less inflation. You've seen the inflation headlines. According to the Consumer Price Index (CPI), prices have risen 5% or more versus the...
Entertainmentinsideradio.com

Dave Ramsey Tackles Student Loan Debt In His First Documentary.

Add another title to Dave Ramsey’s business card: documentary producer. The syndicated financial advice radio host has produced his first documentary, “Borrowed Future: How Student Loans Are Killing the American Dream,” set to premiere on digital platforms Oct. 14. The Ramsey Solutions production “uncovers the dark side of the student loan industry, exposes how it’s built to work against the 45 million Americans currently in debt for their education, and shows that it’s possible to beat the student loan system,” according to press materials.
Georgia Stateathensceo.com

Georgia Residents Have 11th Most Credit Card Debt in U.S.

Credit card debt in the U.S. had been on the rise for eight straight years until the COVID-19 lockdowns and subsequent relief efforts suddenly reversed the trend. The combination of a severe slowdown in consumer spending, a suspension of student loan payments, moratoriums on evictions and foreclosures, multiple stimulus checks, and advanced payments of child tax credits has filled residents’ pockets with unexpected but much needed cash, and many Americans have used that money to pay down their credit card balances.

Comments / 0

Community Policy