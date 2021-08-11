Investing in the future of sustainable business

In a world of PayPal, Stripe, AmazonPay, and a plethora of options do we still need new payment solutions? Well, we do. With conversations around climate change and the impending environmental disasters surfacing in the past few years, consumers have become more conscious about their consumption habits. The recent IPCC report on climate change says that every fraction of carbon emission-controlled can reduce the overall damage to our planet. In this context, we now have people going out of their way to find sustainable, environment-friendly alternatives for their needs. Brands too have pledged to reduce their footprint on the environment and head toward sustainability.