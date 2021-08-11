Investing in the future of sustainable business
Carolina junior Nishitha Karumuri, from Charlotte, North Carolina, was raised in an environmentally conscious home. She learned to recycle, shop sustainably and keep her showers to five minutes. After arriving at Carolina, she taught her roommates to recycle. However, it wasn’t until this spring, when she served as an intern for the Center for Sustainable Enterprise’s India Impact Challenge, that Karumuri fully understood that sustainability isn’t just shorthand for environmentalism — it’s also about creating processes that work.www.unc.edu
Comments / 0