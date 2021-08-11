Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Foo Fighters, Alice Cooper, the Strokes + More Confirmed for 2021 Shaky Knees Festival

By Graham Hartmann
Posted by 
Loudwire
Loudwire
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The annual Shaky Knees festival is returning after a dormant 2020. This year’s lineup is stacked, featuring Foo Fighters, the Strokes, Alice Cooper, Mammoth WVH and more. Although the COVID delta variant has started taking its toll on the 2021 concert industry, Shaky Knees is planning to continue as scheduled. The fest will take place Oct. 22-24 in Atlanta, Ga. from the city’s Central Park.

loudwire.com

Comments / 0

Loudwire

Loudwire

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alice Cooper
Person
Stevie Nicks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local H#Wvh#Covid#Hives#Living Colour#Ga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

Royal Blood Go Darker With Metallica ‘Sad But True’ Cover

Royal Blood once asked the question How Did We Get So Dark? as the title of one of their albums. Is it possible that Metallica could be part of the answer?. The U.K. duo lean into their darker tendencies to take on a pretty faithful cover of the Metallica classic, though Mike Kerr does unleash some pretty impressive riffing later in the track varying off the original.
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

The Weeknd Admits to Deftones Influence, Salutes Chester Bennington

The Weeknd, the pop star who dazzled at the Super Bowl halftime show earlier this year, clearly has a penchant for rock and metal — the kind of music that falls just outside the scope of his usual R&B-based fare. He revealed as much this week when he praised Deftones and seemingly paid tribute to late Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington in a pair of tweets.
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

DED Defy the Darkness With New Song ‘Kill Beautiful Things’

After their 2017 breakout with the Mis-An-Thrope album, DED are back on the music radar with the new song and video "Kill Beautiful Things." Despite what the title might infer, "Kill Beautiful Things" is more of a cautionary warning than a directive. Singer Joe Cotela says the track explores more of the idea of trying to fend off those darker tendencies in life.
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

Watch Megadeth’s Kiko Loureiro Nail Blindfolded Guitar Challenge

Undoubtedly up to the unusual exercise, Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro has some fun shredding guitar while blindfolded in a new video with DragonForce guitar player Herman Li. The clip comes from a recent Twitch livestream Li did with Loureiro and subsequently shared on DragonForce's YouTube. Midway through the chat, the...
TravelPosted by
Loudwire

Interview – Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson Dives Into ‘Senjutsu,’ Time Travel Destinations + More

In advance of the release of Iron Maiden's 17th studio album, Senjutsu, we had the pleasure of speaking with frontman Bruce Dickinson over Zoom, diving into some of the album's biggest highlights, the epic animated music video for the lead single "The Writing on the Wall," how that marvelous 'Belshazzar's Feast' teaser campaign came to be, what period in time he would travel to first if he had a time machine and more.
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

Dino Cazares Confirms He’s Found a New Singer for Fear Factory

Fear Factory guitarist and creative figurehead Dino Cazares said this week that he's finally located a lead vocalist to replace former Fear Factory singer and co-founding member Burton C. Bell. But he's not disclosing who it is just yet, although the rocker did let slip that it is a male...
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

10 Times ‘The Sopranos’ Repped Metal

Renowned TV drama The Sopranos is recognizable for its many emotive nuances. But is metal one of them?. Indeed, heavy metal culture found a way to integrate itself on the show through the fashion and lifestyle of protagonist Tony Soprano's son, A.J. And thanks to retrospective social media outposts from Sopranos fans such as Twitter's @ajsopranoshirts, it didn't go unnoticed.
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

Nikki Sixx Says He's Happy Motley Crue Aren't Touring Right Now

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx shared a message this week conveying contentment that the band decided not to tour in 2021, putting off their anticipated Stadium Tour another year due to the COVID-19 pandemic after the trek alongside Def Leppard and others missed its original start in 2020. The bassist's joy...
EntertainmentPosted by
Loudwire

Slipknot Reveal Lineups for 2022 Knotfest Chile + Knotfest Brasil

Knotfest is moving forward for 2022, with Slipknot revealing the lineups for Knotfest Chile and the inaugural Knotfest Brasil taking place next year. Both festival events will take place in December 2022, with Knotfest Chile booked for Estadio Monumental, Santiago on Dec. 11 and Knotfest Brasil kicking off its first ever concert a week later on Dec. 18 at Sambodromo Do Anhembi in Sao Paulo.
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

Metallica Honor Chris Cornell With ‘I Am the Highway’ Tribute Concert Vinyl

While plenty of attention is on Metallica's self-titled "Black" album at present, the band recently turned some of the focus to Chris Cornell, deciding to release their performance from the "I Am the Highway" tribute show as part of their Vinyl Club. The move definitely caught the eye of the Cornell family, who shared their heartfelt thanks for the release by one of metal's most iconic bands.
Rock MusicPosted by
Loudwire

Exodus Re-Enlist Drummer John Tempesta for Two Shows While Tom Hunting’s Recovery Continues

Exodus have re-enlisted drummer John Tempesta to fill in for Tom Hunting at an upcoming pair of shows. Hunting recently underwent a full gastrectomy surgical procedure after being diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, a cancer of the stomach, earlier this year. Although he cannot be declared cancer-free just yet, he is making remarkable progress and aims to return to the stage in the near future.
CelebritiesPosted by
Loudwire

10 Rock Stars Who Went Off on Their Fans

Any self-respecting rock star should be blessing their fans' hearts every single day of their lives. After all, these are the people who make your musical career a full time job, so you’d better believe that you’ll do right by them every time you go into the studio or perform onstage.
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

You Could Be the Next Bassist for Steel Panther

You could be the next bass player for Steel Panther. The hair metal heroes are holding open auditions to find someone sexy enough to join the pack. It was revealed earlier this year that Lexxi Foxx had stepped down from Steel Panther, greatly diminishing the overall sexiness of the group. “Steel Panther will continue to rock the world,” the band said following Foxx’s departure. “And though we may not ever find a bassist quite as beautiful as Lexxi, it shouldn’t be hard to find one to match his towering intellect. Good Luck… And goodbye Lexxi Foxx!!”

Comments / 0

Community Policy