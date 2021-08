The Doritos Tangy Ranch snack chips are the latest flavor option from the brand that is focused on providing a distinctly flavorful taste experience for avid fans to try out. The snack features the brand's classic triangular corn tortilla chips and are blasted with the savory flavor of ranch seasoning to give them a creamy yet almost refreshing taste. The chips are available now at retailers nationwide in 9.25-ounce bags and 2.75-ounce bags priced at $4.29 and $1.99, respectively.