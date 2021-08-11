Forget Hungary. Tucker Carlson is all about Mordor now.
I certainly did enjoy my fun speaking engagements in Hungary and quality time with Viktor Orbán — a man some call “increasingly autocratic" but I call a nice guy “whose views would have seemed moderate and conventional [just a few years ago]” and whose only crime is thinking “families are more important than banks.” But that is all behind me now. I’ve found a place I like even more. My next travel will take me to a land I find infinitely more congenial and consider in even better keeping with the new tendencies of the conservative movement.www.washingtonpost.com
Comments / 9