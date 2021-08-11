Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Forget Hungary. Tucker Carlson is all about Mordor now.

By Columnist
Washington Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI certainly did enjoy my fun speaking engagements in Hungary and quality time with Viktor Orbán — a man some call “increasingly autocratic" but I call a nice guy “whose views would have seemed moderate and conventional [just a few years ago]” and whose only crime is thinking “families are more important than banks.” But that is all behind me now. I’ve found a place I like even more. My next travel will take me to a land I find infinitely more congenial and consider in even better keeping with the new tendencies of the conservative movement.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 9

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Viktor Orbán
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Overton Window#Freedom House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Hungary
Related
U.S. PoliticsMarietta Daily Journal

David Zurawik: Tucker Carlson and Fox News paving a prime-time path toward fascism

I suppose it is naive to be shocked by anything from Fox News and its prime-time star Tucker Carlson. But even though I have been arguing for years that Fox News is a propaganda outlet and not a news organization, I was shocked by the kind of pure, unadulterated propaganda Carlson was delivering on behalf of autocratic Prime Minister Viktor Orbán last week during shows broadcast from Hungary.
WorldMSNBC

Why Tucker Carlson's trip to Budapest is bad news for America

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is doing something rather unusual this week: He’s broadcasting his show from Hungary’s capital, Budapest. He’s also doing some high-profile cultural immersion while he’s there, having already met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on Monday. On Saturday, he’s slated to attend a far-right conference and deliver a speech titled “The World According to Tucker Carlson.”
MilitaryPosted by
Indy100

Tucker Carlson accused of ‘hating the United States’ by retired army official

Controversial Fox News host Tucker Carlson is “hating the United States”, according to retired US lieutenant colonel Alexander Vindman. The army official’s comments come a month after Carlson described Harry Dunn, a US Capitol police officer who defended the building from rioters during the 6 January insurrection, as an “angry, left-wing political activist”.
EntertainmentPosted by
NJ.com

Tucker Carlson has blood on his hands | Opinion

Over the past several days, newspapers from coast to coast have run articles on the subject of vaccinated Americans who are losing their patience for the unvaccinated. Here in New Jersey, 5.3 million adults, adding up to nearly 59% of the population, are fully vaccinated. But that still leaves a whopping 40% who are either only partially protected, or not protected at all.
Aberdeen, SDAberdeen News

Your letters: Is Northern sinking? Tucker Carlson is wrong. Weeds a disgrace.

Is Northern State University sinking? I ask in jest, but it sure seems like scores of administrators and coaches have recently jumped ship. Even the coach of the underwater basket weaving team has accepted a position elsewhere. My immediate reaction is to offer retention bonuses to reward those who stay. Then my Machiavellian side ponders whether those who remain do so only because they could do no better and should therefore be set adrift as well.
PoliticsWashington Post

Tucker Carlson’s fawning new Orban interview shows the right’s dream future

The first segment of Tucker Carlson’s long-anticipated Fox News interview with Viktor Orban has now aired, and it did not disappoint: It provides a deeply unsettling glimpse into the true nature of the authoritarian nationalist future that Carlson and his fellow travelers envision for our country. An ugly tension sits...
WorldDaily Beast

Tucker Carlson’s Orban Lovefest Is a Dark Glimpse of the Future MAGA Wants

“Good evening and welcome to Tucker Carlson Tonight. We’re coming to you this evening from Budapest, Hungary,” Tucker Carlson said to open his show on Monday. “If you care about western civilization and democracy and families and the ferocious assault on all three of those things by leaders of our global institutions, you should know what is happening here, right now.”
Immigrationfoxwilmington.com

Tucker Carlson: Our leaders benefit from the pain and chaos of illegal immigration

Earlier this week, we traveled to the southern tip of Hungary along the southern border. It was at that spot, six years ago, hundreds of thousands of migrants from North Africa and the Middle East showed up in Hungary, hoping to reach the famously generous welfare states of Western Europe. By the time we arrived at that same border, all was quiet and peaceful.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Vindman: Tucker Carlson is 'hating the US' with rhetoric

Retired Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a key witness to President Donald Trump’s impeachment inquiry, tells CNN’s Jim Acosta about his bond with Capitol police officers who responded during the January 6 insurrection. He also adds that the attacks on their credibility by Fox News host Tucker Carlson and others demonizes the United States.
Worldmediaite.com

Hungary Scrubs Criticism of China’s Xi Jinping From Tucker Carlson’s Interview With Orban

Tucker Carlson trip to Hungary to promote its populist leader took an awkward turn when a transcript of his interview was censored by the Hungarian government. Carlson spent the week filming his Fox News show from Budapest, where he interviewed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, toured a border fence built to keep out migrants, and spoke at an event funded by the Orban government.
WorldPosted by
The Atlantic

Tucker Carlson’s Self-Loathing International Tourism

Tucker Carlson is spending a week in Budapest in order to annoy Americans and everybody else who believes in the ideals of America: the rule of law, a free press, free elections, the conviction that democracy is preferable to autocracy. Showing how much he despises the United States, its Constitution, and its heritage, the Fox News host is celebrating the achievements of a petty Central European autocrat, Viktor Orbán. He seems to believe that by paying homage to Hungary’s assault on democratic institutions, he will make people angry at home, just as his host does. The good thing about Orbán, Carlson told a dinner party in Budapest, is that “you’re truly hated by all the right people.” And yes, “all the right people” includes everyone who still has some faith in the American dream.
Politicslawfareblog.com

The Lawfare Podcast: Zack Beauchamp on the American Right’s Embrace of the Hungarian Regime of Viktor Orbán

Earlier this month, Tucker Carlson, whose nightly news show on Fox has become the most popular show in U.S. cable news history, traveled to Budapest to record a special version of his show. The centerpiece of his visit was an interview with Hungary's authoritarian leader, Viktor Orbán. But far from criticizing Orbán or questioning him on Hungary's increasing move away from liberal democracy, Carlson was all compliments, praising the fence that Hungary has built along its border and allowing Orbán to lash out against his critics at home and abroad.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: You can be sophisticated or a superspreader

You thought you had a great weekend. Did you see what Barack Obama did? It was way more fun than anything that happened at your house Saturday night. For his 60th birthday, Obama threw himself a party at his estate on Martha’s Vineyard, off the coast of Massachusetts. Obama’s place...

Comments / 9

Community Policy