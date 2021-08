The Carolina Panthers have updated the health and safety protocols at Bank of America Stadium and will now require guests and staff to wear a mask in indoor spaces, including the indoor concourses on the 300 and 400 levels. The announcement on Tuesday came just a few days after a Panthers spokesman told CBJ's Erik Spanberg the team was sticking with its fan protocols established this summer that did not require masks or vaccines. The fast-moving sweep of the renewed pandemic fueled by the Covid-19 Delta variant is shifting health protocols for sporting events across the country.