This Evansville area dog has been in a local shelter for four years now. He is long overdue in finding his forever home. We know that there are so many animals that are in shelters here in the Evansville area. It's a sad thing to see these dogs, cats, etc. having to call these shelters home. Don't get me wrong, all of the shelters here take great care of the animals and give them as much attention as possible, but it's not the same as them having a real home and family. It's even sadder to see an animal who has spent practically its whole life in a shelter.