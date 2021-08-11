Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texarkana, TX

Fast-Track Phlebotomy Course Offered at UA-Hope Campus

By Press Release
txktoday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will offer a fast-track phlebotomy course on the Hope campus this fall. The course will be held Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. August 23 to September 20. “UAHT has been approached by various hospitals and healthcare providers about a need for more phlebotomists,” said Karen Davis, UAHT Dean of Health Professions. “We are offering this special course in an attempt to help meet the need of our healthcare service providers in this difficult time. We are thankful for everything they do for us, and we want to help meet their needs as best we can.”

txktoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Texarkana, TX
Texarkana, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phlebotomy#Blood Transfusions#Healthcare Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Laboratories
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
CNN

Police respond to bomb threat near US Capitol

White House receiving updates on bomb threat, official says. The White House is closely following events on Capitol Hill at this hour as authorities deal with a bomb threat. “The White House is monitoring the situation and is receiving updates from law enforcement,” a senior administration official tells CNN. It...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Another Texas school district adds masks to dress code

Another school district in Texas amended its dress code to include masks shortly before students returned to school this week, despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) executive order banning mask mandates in schools. The Texas City Independent School District (TCISD) made changes to the dress code the day before students were...
TechnologyPosted by
The Hill

T-Mobile: Hackers stole data of 40 million people

T-Mobile said Wednesday that data from 40 million former and prospective customers was compromised by hackers as part of a recent breach of the telecom giant. The company noted that records of 7.8 million current customers were included in the stolen data, including customer names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and driver’s license information.
Presidential ElectionNBC News

Biden says his administration will take on GOP governors blocking masks in schools

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he was directing the Education Department to use its legal authority against Republican governors who are trying to block local school officials from requiring students to wear masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Speaking at the White House, Biden said some politicians are trying to turn public safety measures into "political disputes for their own political gain" and warned that they are "setting a dangerous tone."

Comments / 0

Community Policy