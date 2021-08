A new OneNote app for Windows 10 is expected to be released in "the second half of 2022," Microsoft announced this week. The OneNote for Windows 10 app is going to reach its end-of-life phase in about four years, along with Windows 10 itself. They are both scheduled to fall out of support on Oct. 14, 2025. Being out of support means that the app may continue to work, but it doesn't get patches from Microsoft. The use of unpatched apps can be a security risk.