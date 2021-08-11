Shroud falls victim to Apex Legends audio issues: “Does it even exist in this game?”

This past Tuesday, Respawn Entertainment officially launched Apex Legends: Emergence with a number of additions and changes to the game. if you haven't had a chance to jump into the game and check it out, we have a quick rundown of everything they have added into the latest update, as well as a new video from the team going over the Battle Pass and what you can get subscribing to the latest version. You can also read the complete version of the patch notes here.