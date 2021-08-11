Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Shroud falls victim to Apex Legends audio issues: “Does it even exist in this game?”

dexerto.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePopular streamer Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek has criticized the state of audio in Apex Legends after being knocked down by a nearby opponent he couldn’t hear. Apex Legends is no stranger to bugs and audio issues, with many players complaining about silent footsteps that cover up enemy locations and Legend’s abilities not producing audio cues. Other simply find the audio not strong enough.

www.dexerto.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apex Legends#Battle Pass#Pubg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesvgr.com

New Quality of Life Updates in Apex Legends: Emergence

With the launch of Apex Legends: Emergence, Respawn has released , the new Legend, along with a new LMG and major changes for the World’s Edge map. However, the new season update also includes several subtler changes. More specifically, various quality of life updates which should improve the overall experience of playing Apex Legends.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Rewards leaked for Apex Legends Arenas Flash Event

Such is the state of modern gaming, it's hard to keep anything a secret nowadays and Apex Legends isn't immune to this. Fortunately, it's not a major leak that we're discussing today, but the leak of some Arenas Flash Event rewards. With Season 10 in full swing and Seer causing...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Respawn scrapped Seer’s old audio-based abilities for Apex Legends

The newest Legend to join the Apex Games in Season 10, Seer, comes equipped with some very powerful abilities, including a heartbeat sensor and tracking drones. But, Respawn told us that he went through three different variations, and was actually an audio-focused legend at first. The team at Respawn Entertainment...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Apex Legends player showcases new Fuse buff with game-winning play

Fuse received a significant buff in the latest Apex Legends update, and a player showed how just effective the changes are in a game-winning clip. The Apex Legends Emergence patch introduced a lot of new content for players to enjoy, including several adjustments and changes to legends. Fuse received a significant update, and his Motherload ultimate ability now reveals players caught in the blast. His Knuckle Duster ability also lasts twice as long, meaning players can continuously keep an enemy in a spot while the cluster bomb explodes.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Apex Legends Monsters Collection Event skins leaked

Just like any new update, dataminers have found some new code that hints at an Apex Legends Monster Collection Event, as well as some upcoming themed skins. Apex Legends fans have been gifted with a brand new season, Emergence, which brought various new updates in the patch notes to freshen up the game. Players have been enjoying the new Legend, Seer, and the various weapon and Legend meta changes.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Apex Legends' cross-progression will arrive "next year"

Apex Legends developer Respawn has confirmed that cross-progression won't be happening until "next year". When asked during a Reddit AMA about Apex Legends Season 10, Emergence, and if there was "any rough timeline" on cross-progression to enable players to not only play with their pals on other platforms but also move seamlessly between them, too, Apex Legends' director of communications, Ryan K. Rigney, said it was coming "next year".
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Player Count Recap: August 2021

Let's talk about the player count for Apex Legends this August 2021. Apex Legends numbers have swelled recently due in part to a massive exodus of players from Activision's battle royale, Call of Duty (COD): Warzone. Whether it's the considerably egregious lawsuit against Blizzard, the overwhelming number of hackers with no anti-cheat software to stem the flow, or the unfortunate recurring glitches and exploits in some major patches, it seems like players can't get away from the game soon enough.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Leak Reveals Skins for Revenant and Bloodhound

An Apex Legends leak has revealed a new set of monster skins for both Revenant and Bloodhound. The leak, shown in a Twitter post by GarretLeaks, hints that the skins relate to the personal monsters of each Legend. This leak has players excited as they anticipate updates following the release...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

The Full Rundown Of What Was Added Into Apex Legends: Emergence

This past Tuesday, Respawn Entertainment officially launched Apex Legends: Emergence with a number of additions and changes to the game. if you haven't had a chance to jump into the game and check it out, we have a quick rundown of everything they have added into the latest update, as well as a new video from the team going over the Battle Pass and what you can get subscribing to the latest version. You can also read the complete version of the patch notes here.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

The complete list of world records set in Apex Legends

Apex Legends is a free-to-play battle royale that carefully blends first-person shooter action with a character-driven narrative. Released in 2019 and developed by Respawn Entertainment, it continues to boast a strong and dedicated player base. The game takes place in an immersive universe where the story evolves, maps revolve, and...
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Best loadout in Apex Legends Season 10

Below we'll take a look at some contenders for the best loadout in Apex Legends for Season 10. They're in no particular order, and everyone has different tastes, so if you don't like the sound of one loadout then just try another!. R-301 Carbine & R-99 The old familiar R-301...
Video GamesPCGamesN

Seer will get nerfed in the next Apex Legends patch

Apex Legends finally launched Season 10: Emergence earlier this week, along with its first new Legend in a while, Seer. However, players have noticed that he’s a little overpowered right now. According to developer Respawn, it was the team’s intention to launch him strong but admits he’s “a bit too strong at the moment” – and will receive a nerf in the next patch.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Shroud thinks Apex Legends hybrid mouse & controller meta is the future

As the Apex Legends aim assist debate reached a fever-pitch in Season 10, FPS legend Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek gave his two cents on the subject, and speculated that a hybrid controller-MNK approach will overtake the game’s meta. The advantages of different inputs in Apex Legends has been a highly contested...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Best Seer counters in Apex Legends

Seer, the newest playable character in Apex Legends, is nothing short of a powerhouse. This recon legend is capable of pinpointing enemies through walls and tracking them across large swaths of the battlefield, providing a lot of important information for his teammates in the process. If you’re wondering who to...
Video GamesComicBook

Apex Legends Leaks Hint at Next Town Takeover

With the tenth season of Apex Legends now underway, players are again looking to the game’s files to try and figure out what’s coming next. Based on information shared by some of the community’s most well-known leakers and dataminers, it looks like we might have an idea of what the next Town Takeover will be like. What parts of the game’s maps it’ll affect remains to be seen, but the consensus at least seems to be that it’ll be a Rampart-themed Town Takeover.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Apex Legends trick solves ‘annoying’ issue with Mirage’s decoys using a Jump Pad

There’s a way to prevent Mirage’s clones from clumping up in mid-air after using Octane’s Jump Pad, giving Apex Legends players a simple fix to an “annoying” issue. Mastering Mirage’s decoys can be tricky since they often have odd behaviors in Apex Legends. But one player solved one of the more frustrating interactions between the clones and Octane’s jump pad that should make it easier to bamboozle oppositions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy