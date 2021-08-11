Shroud falls victim to Apex Legends audio issues: “Does it even exist in this game?”
Popular streamer Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek has criticized the state of audio in Apex Legends after being knocked down by a nearby opponent he couldn’t hear. Apex Legends is no stranger to bugs and audio issues, with many players complaining about silent footsteps that cover up enemy locations and Legend’s abilities not producing audio cues. Other simply find the audio not strong enough.www.dexerto.com
Comments / 0