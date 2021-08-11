Cancel
Courtney Barnett Shares New Song “Before You Gotta Go”: Listen

By Evan Minske r
Pitchfork
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Courtney Barnett has shared her new single “Before You Gotta Go.” The new track is her latest from Things Take Time, Take Time—the album that’s out November 12 (via Mom+Pop Music/Marathon Artists). This one was also co-produced with Stella Mozgawa of Warpaint. Listen to the new single below. Things Take...

