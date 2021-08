So you're one of the top-ranked League of Legends players in the world, among the top 0.011%—a Challenger, in the vernacular—and as such, you decide one day to spend some time in a local internet cafe, honing your skills in your favorite game. As ordinary as an athlete walking into the gym, right? Alas, as reported by Chinese site Biajiahao, you have picked the worst possible day to do this, for three reasons: