Asmongold is one of the biggest Twitch streamers in the world right now, and in addition to streaming Final Fantasy XIV and slamming the "trash" World of Warcraft community, he's been playing and streaming lots of New World, Amazon's hit new MMO releasing soon that has been making waves in its Beta form. That said, while Asmongold has been playing the game a lot, it doesn't mean he's been enjoying every minute of it. While the streamer believes the game can be great, he says it has a lot of things it needs to change first.