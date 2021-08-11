Lady Gaga Goes Behind the Scenes of ‘911’ in New Virtual Reality Video
Lady Gaga takes viewers behind the scenes during the filming of her surreal video for Chromatica song “911” in a new virtual reality experience via the CEEK VR app. The release closely coincides with the one-year anniversary of Chromatica , which arrived in May 2020.
The 360-degree CEEK VR experience was captured on set during the filming of the Tarsem Singh-directed short film. The stylish, fever dream-like visual finds the pop star waking up in a desert and heading to a town where she stars in a series of vignettes featuring oddball characters. Things are not what they seem in the end as she later comes to after a bad accident and encounters the same characters in a different light.
A preview of the virtual reality experience highlights various scenes from the set, with Gaga and a couple of the other cast members appearing in elaborate, colorful costumes.
Last week, Gaga teamed up with Tony Bennett for a pair of performances at New York’s Radio City Music Hall. The duo also shared the video for their cover of the Cole Porter standard “ I Get a Kick Out of You .” The song will appear on their Porter covers album, Love for Sale , which arrives on October 1st.
