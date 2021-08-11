Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Lady Gaga Goes Behind the Scenes of ‘911’ in New Virtual Reality Video

By Althea Legaspi
Posted by 
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 8 days ago

Lady Gaga takes viewers behind the scenes during the filming of her surreal video for Chromatica song “911” in a new virtual reality experience via the CEEK VR app. The release closely coincides with the one-year anniversary of Chromatica , which arrived in May 2020.

The 360-degree CEEK VR experience was captured on set during the filming of the Tarsem Singh-directed short film. The stylish, fever dream-like visual finds the pop star waking up in a desert and heading to a town where she stars in a series of vignettes featuring oddball characters. Things are not what they seem in the end as she later comes to after a bad accident and encounters the same characters in a different light.

A preview of the virtual reality experience highlights various scenes from the set, with Gaga and a couple of the other cast members appearing in elaborate, colorful costumes.

Last week, Gaga teamed up with Tony Bennett for a pair of performances at New York’s Radio City Music Hall. The duo also shared the video for their cover of the Cole Porter standard “ I Get a Kick Out of You .” The song will appear on their Porter covers album, Love for Sale , which arrives on October 1st.

Comments / 0

Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Tony Bennett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Music#Behind The Scenes#Radio City Music Hall#Ceek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MusicRolling Stone

The Art of Mixing A Song

Mixing is the start of the post-production process, where separate tracks within a song are combined into a single audio file. A mixing engineer shapes and balances the different tracks in the session to sound good when played together with tools like EQ, Compression, Panning, Reverb and other FX. Mixing engineers tweak the frequency and spatial clashes between instruments, tighten grooves within frames of music and emphasize essential elements and song structures. In some cases, they might layer additional drum samples or mute parts they consider redundant.
MusicRolling Stone

ONEFOUR Team up With Kapulet for New Single, ‘How We Livin”

ONEFOUR have continued their ever-exceptional run of singles, offering up their Kapulet collaboration “How We Livin'” as their latest track, which was released overnight. On first listen, it serves as a celebratory reflection on their journey to where they are now, yet upon closer inspection, it serves as an intimate and introspective look into the lives of the group, both before and after fame came knocking.
MusicRolling Stone

Gang of Youths Debut New Song ‘Brothers’ at Live Comeback

As Gang of Youths gear up to embark upon the release of album number three, the Australian group took to the stage in their new home of London last week to perform their first live show in close to 18 months for a group of dedicated fans. Taking place at...
MusicRolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: Nicholas Hamilton, ‘Pretty Young’

With an already-acclaimed acting career under his belt, Australia’s own Nicholas Hamilton has once again continued his burgeoning musical career, having offered up his debut EP, Pretty Young, just last week. Described as “a diary of my life up until this point”, the EP collects all of Hamilton’s previously-released singles,...
MusicPosted by
Variety

Barbra Streisand Says Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s ‘A Star Is Born’ Was ‘The Wrong Idea’

Barbra Streisand may be changing her tune on Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s “A Star Is Born.” The singer and actor, who starred in the 1976 version of “A Star Is Born,” said in a new interview about the 2018 remake, “At first, when I heard it was going to be done again, it was supposed to be Will Smith and Beyoncé, and I thought, that’s interesting. Really make it different again, different kind of music, integrated actors, I thought that was a great idea. So, I was surprised when I saw how alike it was to the version that I...
New York City, NYHarper's Bazaar

Lady Gaga Wears Three New Stunning Dresses on the Streets of NYC

Lady Gaga has continued to cement her place as a fashion icon this week. The pop star has worn multiple stunning looks since arriving in her hometown of New York at the end of June. Gaga continued to make the Manhattan streets her runway this week as she finished her two-show run of concerts with her frequent collaborator, jazz legend Tony Bennett.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Is ’60s Chic in a Little Black Dress and Pointed Pumps for ‘I Get a Kick Out of You’ Video

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Lady Gaga took inspiration from polished vintage style for her latest look. The “Rain On Me” singer displayed retro-chic fashion for her new music video — a cover of Frank Sinatra’s “I Get a Kick Out of You,” with close friend and jazz legend Tony Bennett. For the occasion, Gaga donned a black tweed button-up minidress with sheer black tights. Accented with circular black enamel earrings and a high-volume hairstyle, her outfit looked straight out of the ’60s. View this...
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Sandra Bullock replaces Lady Gaga in new thriller from Deadpool 2 director

Lady Gaga will no longer appear in the action thriller Bullet Train – Sandra Bullock will play her role instead, Collider reports. Bullock's casting was announced back in February, but it wasn't known who she would be playing. It turns out she was replacing Gaga as Maria Beetle after Gaga had to pull out due to scheduling conflicts with House of Gucci, in which she plays Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of fashion house boss Maurizio Gucci – the pandemic caused major disruption to many production schedules.
MusicTODAY.com

Lady Gaga gets teary-eyed in new music video with Tony Bennett

You’ll get a kick out of Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga teaming up again. The duo, who first collaborated on their 2014 album, “Cheek to Cheek,” have gotten together once more on “I Get a Kick Out of You,” the first single from their new album, “Love for Sale,” which features the stars covering the songs of Cole Porter.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Lady Gaga fave Desmond’s Tavern has a new owner

Before she was Lady Gaga, Desmond’s Tavern owner Hugh Connolly knew her as Stefani. Gaga, whose full name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, was a regular at the now-closed historic bar in the 2000s, attests Connolly. “Back when she was Stefani, she came up here with the artsy crowd of...
CelebritiesPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

Christopher Meloni gets oiled up in behind-the-scenes video

Christopher Meloni knows what the Internet wants, so on Saturday, the Law and Order: Organized Crime star obliged. After leaving the Internet's collective mouth agape with his Men's Health cover (and accompanying photoshoot) earlier this week, Meloni delivered behind-the-scenes content over the weekend, showing him shirtless and getting oiled up for the headline-making mag spread.
Musictheaureview.com

Behind the scenes of Witching Hour’s “Queen of Wands” music video

Melbourne’s multi-talented artist, Witching Hour recently released the video for “Queen of Wands”, the final track off her debut EP, Book of Shadows that dropped on the 30th July. Witching Hour is the moniker for Claire Quartz, who has put together a beautifully vivid and colourful video for the “Queen...
MoviesGamespot

Candyman Reboot Trailer Goes Behind-The-Scenes With New Footage

A new promotional video for Candyman has been released. The sequel to the classic 1992 horror movie of the same title hits theaters on August 27. The new video features short interviews with director Nia DaCosta and producer Jordan Peele, as well as some new footage from the movie. Peele explains that Candyman is an important figure because Black audiences didn't have their own horror villain like Freddy or Jason until the first film was released, while DaCosta explains that the themes of Candyman are, sadly, as relevant today as they were back in the early '90s. Check it out below:
CelebritiesBillboard

Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett Take Us Inside the Studio With Sweet 'I Get a Kick Out of You' Video

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett give us a glimpse into their their sweet decade-long friendship in their "I Get a Kick Out of You" video, which premiered Friday (Aug. 6). "Tony's always ready," Gaga says with a smirk while Bennett's warm sugar laugh signals their transition into recording mode. While the pop icon's portion of the first verse does anything but leave us totally cold, the legendary jazz singer's beautifully raspy vocals leave his counterpart emotional.
MoviesCosmopolitan

House of Gucci: the true story behind Lady Gaga’s new crime biopic

Ever since seeing *that* promo shot of Lady Gaga and Adam Driver serving après-ski chic, it seems as if everyone is talking about Ridley Scott’s upcoming House of Gucci – and for good reason. Based on Sara G Forden's non-fiction book of the same name (yep, it's based on a true story, people!), House of Gucci follows the ascent and assassination of Maurizio Gucci, former boss of the Italian fashion house.

Comments / 0

Community Policy