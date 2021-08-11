NY Governor Transition Likely To Lead To Smooth Cannabis Roll-Out

We believe Kathy Hochul may view cannabis as a popular initial (or near term) issue to champion at the start of her term thus gaining an initial win under her belt. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced plans to step down as of August 24. Mr. Cuomo will be replaced by Kathy Hochul, the Lt. Governor of New York. We believe this transition likely puts the New York rollout of recreational cannabis back on track and may even accelerate the time line of initial sales from the original summer 2H/22 targets. Prior to the Governor Cuomo news, many industry participants were beginning to believe a 2023 start was most likely.