Ambridge, PA

Fire in Ambridge Yesterday a Topic of Discussion Tuesday Night’s Council Meeting

By Beaver County Radio
beavercountyradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStory by Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Sandy Giordano. (Ambridge, Pa.) A fire that broke out in a house on Lenz Avenue in Ambridge was part of the discussion at Tuesday night’s Council meeting. Fire Chief Robert Gottschalk said that a resident suffered smoke inhalation, a broken wrist, and burns. He was transported to Allegheny General Hospital and is in critical condition. A second man was treated for smoke inhalation .Chief Gottschalk said a home next door received no damage. Firefighters and police were praised by residents attending the council meeting. One resident said the police and firemen protect us and our properties.

