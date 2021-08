Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. On June 15, Michael Burry warned in a blog post that the raging bull market had created “the greatest speculative bubble of all time.” Burry’s an expert at calling crazes en route to disaster. His billion-dollar bet against the housing market during the 2006 frenzy was immortalized in Michael Lewis’s book The Big Short and the 2015 movie by the same name. Hence, it’s instructive that Burry chose to profit from what he sees as the latest episode of markets-gone-wild by shorting Cathie Wood’s highly publicized flagship ARK Innovation fund that’s been one of the hottest of all ETFs. Over the past half-decade, ARK Innovation’s price has multiplied fivefold to $117 as of Aug. 18, waxing the S&P’s big gains by more than two to one.