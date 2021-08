All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Summer is nearly over, which means you have another month or so before the back-to-school sales disappear. But you don’t have to be a student to redeem some of the red hot deals floating around the web, like Verizon’s current promotion that gets you a free Samsung Chromebook 4 when you sign up for the Fios Gigabit Connection internet plan between now and September...