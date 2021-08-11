Cancel
Jason Momoa dedicates Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom to 8-year-old fan who died of cancer

By Andrea Towers
EW.com
 8 days ago

Jason Momoa is showing his true superhero stripes: the Aquaman actor has chosen to dedicate his upcoming film, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, to a young fan who tragically died of cancer. In an Instagram post, Momoa wrote how he learned about the death of eight-year-old Danny Sheehan, who died...

ew.com

Marshfield, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Jason Momoa To Dedicate ‘Aquaman 2’ In Memory Of Marshfield’s Danny Sheehan

BOSTON (CBS) – Actor Jason Momoa said he will dedicate “Aquaman 2” to 8-year-old Danny Sheehan of Marshfield, who died Sunday after a battle with cancer. Danny and Momoa formed a bond after the boy went viral for his love of Aquaman. After seeing Danny’s story, Momoa sent his young fan gifts and made a video call to the Marshfield boy. Jason Momoa (L) chats with Danny Sheehan (R) on FaceTime (Image credit Instagram @Prideofgypsies/WBZ-TV) Danny’s family announced that he died early Sunday morning. He was diagnosed with Pineoblastoma, a very rare and aggressive form of brain cancer, and Leptomeningeal disease, cancer in the cerebral spinal fluid in January 2017. The news reached Momoa Monday, who posted on Instagram about Danny’s death. “I just found out this heartbreaking news. All my Aloha to this beautiful Ohana Love u baby boy rest in piece You will live in my heart I dedicate aquaman 2 to you lil angel Aloha UNKO Aquaman,” Momoa wrote.
