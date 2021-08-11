How Clay Helton can convince USC fans he can take Trojans to the next level

Chris Gardner / Getty Images

USC head coach Clay Helton knows the pressure is on heading into his seventh season on the job. He spoke with Sean O’Connell, Geoff Schwartz and Rich Neuheisel of Sirius XM on how he can convince USC fans that he can be the one that takes the Trojans to the promised land.

“Go win a championship,” Helton stated. “Just go do it. It started last year the fact of, go in every game with the mindset, like I said, ‘go win every game of the regular season, go be 1-0 every week, put yourself in the Pac-12 title game, go win it.'”

Last season, the Trojans went undefeated in a shortened regular season before falling to Oregon in the Pac-12 title game. Helton spoke on the immediate next steps to building on last year’s success.

“When you win the Pac-12 title, that opens doors,” he said. “That opens doors to the playoffs, that opens doors to national championships. When you’re at a place that’s won 11 national championships, when you’re at USC, that’s the standard. And we welcome that. That’s why I came here as a coach, that’s why our players came here as players. And so you have to go with what’s demanded. We put ourselves in that position and the beauty about USC, you win every game except one, but that one is the last one, that’s what the conversation is. So make sure you put yourself back in the conversation like we’ve done three times in the last six years. Go put yourself back in the conversation and win that game and put yourself in the playoff and go open that door.”

Winning the Pac-12 title in 2021 is an attainable goal for Helton. Oregon is expected to be in contention as well once again but the Ducks have some serious questions on the offensive side of the ball heading into the season.

What’s on tap for 2021?

Offensively, the Trojans have a couple holes to fill too, but they’re not in as dire a position as Oregon on that side of the ball. Returning quarterback Kedon Slovis returns for his junior season, looking to return to his freshman year form after an inconsistent, but still solid, sophomore performance. At running back, Markese Stepp and Stephen Carr entered the transfer portal, but former Texas running back Keontay Ingram transferred in and is expected to be the starter.

At receiver, the Trojans have to replace Amon-Ra St. Brown and potentially Bru McCoy, who’s been temporarily removed from team activities after being arrested last month. The Trojans did add former Gatorade National Player of the Year and Texas transfer Jake Smith to the wide receiver room, as well as former Colorado wide receiver KD Nixon. There’s also buzz surrounding freshman Michael Jackson III as well.

Defensively, USC lost defensive tackles Marlon Tuipulotu and Jay Tufele, cornerback Olaijah Griffin, safety Talanoa Hufanga and linebacker Palaie Gaoteote IV. The task of replacing Tuipulotu and Tufele will be expected to be filled by a committee led by sophomore Tuli Tuipoluto. Filling the hole left behind by Gaoteote is expected to be filled by senior Kana’i Mauga. The Trojans added former four-star safeties Xavion Alford and Chris Thompson Jr. from Texas and Auburn, respectively, to the defensive back room.

What’s coming down the pipe?

The Trojans are recruiting like a team that’s serious about winning a national championship too. In the 2021 cycle, Helton and Co. pulled in a top-10 recruiting class, headlined by five-star defensive end Korey Foreman and five-star quarterback Jaxson Dart. Looking ahead to the 2022 cycle, the Trojans have a top-30 recruiting class and are still heavily involved in a number of national recruitments.