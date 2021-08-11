Jacksonville house fire claims a life

A Jacksonville firefighter works to extinguish a house fire on Ivey Avenue Monday, Aug. 9. Photo courtesy of Ruth Zubia

The Jacksonville Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 109 Ivey Avenue in Jacksonville on Monday, Aug. 9, where one individual was found dead following the blaze.

Called out at 4:48 p.m., the Jacksonville fire department arrived at a residence, a trailer home, which had flames and heavy smoke coming from the east end. Over half the home was fully engulfed, according to Jacksonville Fire Marshal Jeremy Pate.

Witnesses could not confirm if anyone was home during the time of the fire.

Once Engine 1 and Ladder 1 arrived, a fire attack was initiated on the south side of the residence to halt the spread of fire to the west end of the home. Two firefighters made entry through a west side window of the home and were able to move toward the east side of the residence, extinguishing the fire from inside as other crews worked from the outside of the residence.

Primary searches were conducted in the two west rooms of the home and no victims were located.

After the fire was finally extinguished, a secondary search was conducted of the east side of the residence. A male victim was located in the kitchen area, at which point the Fire Marshal’s Office took over the investigation.

The Jacksonville Police Department and the State Fire Marshal’s Office assisted on scene.

One firefighter suffered from smoke inhalation and was treated at the scene by Jacksonville EMS.

The victim, which has not been identified pending family notification, was sent for autopsy, according to Pate.

The scene was released at approximately 11 p.m., but the investigation into the fire is ongoing.