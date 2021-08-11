Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, TX

Jacksonville house fire claims a life

By Michelle Dillon mdillon@jacksonvilleprogress.com
Posted by 
Jacksonville Daily Progress
Jacksonville Daily Progress
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E1vom_0bOOU2iz00
A Jacksonville firefighter works to extinguish a house fire on Ivey Avenue Monday, Aug. 9. Photo courtesy of Ruth Zubia

The Jacksonville Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 109 Ivey Avenue in Jacksonville on Monday, Aug. 9, where one individual was found dead following the blaze.

Called out at 4:48 p.m., the Jacksonville fire department arrived at a residence, a trailer home, which had flames and heavy smoke coming from the east end. Over half the home was fully engulfed, according to Jacksonville Fire Marshal Jeremy Pate.

Witnesses could not confirm if anyone was home during the time of the fire.

Once Engine 1 and Ladder 1 arrived, a fire attack was initiated on the south side of the residence to halt the spread of fire to the west end of the home. Two firefighters made entry through a west side window of the home and were able to move toward the east side of the residence, extinguishing the fire from inside as other crews worked from the outside of the residence.

Primary searches were conducted in the two west rooms of the home and no victims were located.

After the fire was finally extinguished, a secondary search was conducted of the east side of the residence. A male victim was located in the kitchen area, at which point the Fire Marshal’s Office took over the investigation.

The Jacksonville Police Department and the State Fire Marshal’s Office assisted on scene.

One firefighter suffered from smoke inhalation and was treated at the scene by Jacksonville EMS.

The victim, which has not been identified pending family notification, was sent for autopsy, according to Pate.

The scene was released at approximately 11 p.m., but the investigation into the fire is ongoing.

Comments / 0

Jacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville, TX
858
Followers
113
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Jacksonville Daily Progress

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Jacksonville, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Government
Jacksonville, TX
Government
City
Jacksonville, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#West Side#East Side#West End#Accident#Jacksonville Fire Marshal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
CNN

Police respond to bomb threat near US Capitol

US Capitol Police "still working" on bomb threat investigation. From CNN's Whitney Wild, Lauren Fox and Daniella Diaz. Police are "still working" on the bomb threat investigation near the US Capitol, according to a tweet. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said in a news briefing earlier that officials continue to...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Accuser at R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial resumes testimony

NEW YORK (AP) — A key accuser at the R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial returned to the witness stand on Thursday, saying he often videotaped their sexual encounters and demanded she dress like a Girl Scout during a relationship that began when she was a minor. Jerhonda Pace resumed her testimony...
Posted by
Reuters

FTC says Facebook 'bought and buried' rivals in renewed antitrust fight

WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission refiled its antitrust case against Facebook Inc (FB.O) on Thursday, accusing it of illegally maintaining monopoly power after the regulator suffered a setback earlier this year when a federal judge threw out its lawsuit against the company. At 80 pages,...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

Hurricane Grace makes landfall in Mexico

Hurricane Grace made landfall early Thursday morning just south of Tulum, Mexico. The Category 1 hurricane brought dangerous storm surge, heavy rainfall and strong winds to the region. Power lines and tree branches were knocked down in Playa del Carmen – just north of Grace's center – and Quintana Roo...
Posted by
The Hill

Another Texas school district adds masks to dress code

Another school district in Texas amended its dress code to include masks shortly before students returned to school this week, despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) executive order banning mask mandates in schools. The Texas City Independent School District (TCISD) made changes to the dress code the day before students were...
Posted by
The Hill

T-Mobile: Hackers stole data of 40 million people

T-Mobile said Wednesday that data from 40 million former and prospective customers was compromised by hackers as part of a recent breach of the telecom giant. The company noted that records of 7.8 million current customers were included in the stolen data, including customer names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and driver’s license information.

Comments / 0

Community Policy