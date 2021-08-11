Everest student posts perfect 36 on ACT

I did not know Mike Rose, but if you become interested in pedagogy, it is impossible to avoid his work, and once you have encountered it, it is impossible to shake its influence. Rose fundamentally believed in learning as a human-centered endeavor and schools and schooling as places and opportunities for liberation, and over the years he tried to write these possibilities into existence. His books, Lives on the Boundary: A Moving Account of the Struggles and Achievements of America’s Educationally Underprepared, Possible Lives: The Promise of Public Education in America, and Why School?: Reclaiming Education for All of Us, are powerful testimonies to what could happen if we center students over systems.