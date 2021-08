CNN said on Monday that GoFundMe was reviewing more than $200,000 in donations for a woman the network falsely identified as a “mother” of three children. The error first appeared in a three-minute story produced by CNN’s Nick Watt, who shared it in an August 2 segment of CNN’s Outfront, where Kate Bolduan was filling in for Erin Burnett. “A single mother of three is about to be evicted if the White House and Congress don’t act,” Watt told viewers in his story about Dasha Kelly, a woman affected by the July 31 expiration of an eviction moratorium related to Covid-19.