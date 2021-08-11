Cancel
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Not ready to resume practice

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCooper (ankle) said in a recent interview with 105.3 The Fan Dallas would be ready to begin practicing "within the next couple of weeks," The Dallas Morning News reports. When asked if he would be on the field right away if it were up to him, the wide receiver responded, "No, I wouldn't be out there today. But, as far as the couple of weeks are concerned, it's, you know, just me talking and communicating with the trainers." That timetable gives Cooper a shot at playing in one or both of the Cowboys' final two preseason games, but it's just as likely the team keeps him out of exhibition action entirely with an eye on getting him ready for Week 1. As yet, there's no sign the ankle issue will cause him to miss any regular-season snaps.

