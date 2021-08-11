WDHN Storm Team: Hit or miss rain chances sticking around and watching newly formed TS Fred
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Happy Wednesday morning everyone! We are starting off the day with temperatures in the low to mid 70s once again, which is where we should be for this time of year from a low temperature standpoint. The radar is pretty quiet so far, as there are only a few clouds and some spots of patchy dense fog showing up across the region. These isolated areas of fog should clear out as the sun rises, and we will stay dry with abundant sunshine heading through the rest of the morning.www.wdhn.com
