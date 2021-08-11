WDHN Storm Team: Hit or miss rain chances sticking around and watching newly formed TS Fred

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Happy Thursday morning everyone! We are seeing another quiet start to the day, with little to no cloud cover and temperatures in the low to mid 70s once again across most spots. Unlike the last couple mornings though, we are seeing quite a bit of dense fog, which is helping to temporarily reduce visibilities in some parts of the region. Therefore, if you’re out on the roads this morning, make sure to take some extra time in getting to your destination! This fog should gradually clear out though as the sun rises, and we’ll stay dry through the rest of the morning with abundant sunshine and a few stray clouds.