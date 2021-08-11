Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

WDHN Storm Team: Hit or miss rain chances sticking around and watching newly formed TS Fred

By Andrew Clarke
wdhn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Happy Wednesday morning everyone! We are starting off the day with temperatures in the low to mid 70s once again, which is where we should be for this time of year from a low temperature standpoint. The radar is pretty quiet so far, as there are only a few clouds and some spots of patchy dense fog showing up across the region. These isolated areas of fog should clear out as the sun rises, and we will stay dry with abundant sunshine heading through the rest of the morning.

www.wdhn.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Temperature#Wdhn#Florida Keys#Extreme Weather#Wdhn Storm Team#National Hurricane Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Altoona, PAMirror

Tropical Storm Fred brings rain

There was intermittent hard rain Wednesday from Tropical Depression Fred that raised creeks and turned them frothy brown in the Altoona area, but without apparently causing damage in the typical locations vulnerable to flooding around the city. Runoff from a hill, however, collapsed the front foundation wall of a house.
Environmentwdhn.com

WDHN Storm Team: Our typical summer-like pattern is not going away anytime soon!

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Happy Thursday morning everyone! We are seeing another quiet start to the day, with little to no cloud cover and temperatures in the low to mid 70s once again across most spots. Unlike the last couple mornings though, we are seeing quite a bit of dense fog, which is helping to temporarily reduce visibilities in some parts of the region. Therefore, if you’re out on the roads this morning, make sure to take some extra time in getting to your destination! This fog should gradually clear out though as the sun rises, and we’ll stay dry through the rest of the morning with abundant sunshine and a few stray clouds.
Environmentmontgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SPACE CITY WEATHER PREDICTION FOR TODAY

For those still seeking a bit of rainfall, today will be akin to drinking in the last chance saloon. Although atmospheric moisture levels remain fairly elevated, we’ll begin to feel the influence of high pressure expanding into the region. For this reason, rain chances will likely be higher—maybe 40 or 50 percent—closer to the coast with lesser chances inland of Interstate 69 and Highway 59. These showers will be hit or miss, but a few isolated areas could pick up a quick inch of rain or so. Skies should otherwise be partly sunny, with highs in the mid-90s, and light southerly winds. Rain chances will drop as the Sun drops to the horizon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy