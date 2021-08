Stock futures are pointed lower this morning, after fresh data out of China showed a worse-than-expected slowdown in economic growth. Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) futures are eyeing a 122-point drop this morning, while futures on the S&P 500 Index (SPX) are looking to dip into the red as well, with both benchmarks pacing to snap their winning streaks. Futures on the Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) are lower too, as investors grow concerned that the central bank could announce the tapering of bond purchases in September, and reduce buying a month later.