Falcons head coach Arthur Smith takes playful jab at Packers coach Matt LaFleur

High praise for ILB De'Vondre Campbell from coach Matt LaFleur. Campbell, on a one-year, $2 million deal, could be the signing of the offseason for the Packers and give them something they haven't had in a while at the position. "He has been lights out," LaFleur said. "You can see the instincts that he has and he's very, very fluid. There's been a couple instances in practice – whether it's as a blitzer, whether it's coverage – where (you can see) he's a very good athlete. "