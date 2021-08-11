What Will $53 Million Do for Sioux Falls?

Sioux Falls City Council has introduced a plan to combine American Rescue Plan funds and money in the city's general fund to be part of the future annual budgets. At Tuesday's Sioux Falls City Council Meeting, members outlined the Sioux Falls for All plan that will supplement the 2023 and 2024 budgets. As reported by Dakota News Now, the Sioux Falls Director of Finance Shawn Pritchett outlined the plan, “This is a road map, a strategic plan for designating these one-time funds that are available to make some transformative long-term investments for the benefit of our community and certainly our residents.”