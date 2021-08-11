Cancel
Biden administration withdraws approval for Ohio's Medicaid work requirement

Columbus Dispatch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services late Monday withdrew approval of a work requirement Ohio wanted to implement to determine Medicaid eligibility. It's a step back for the Ohio Department of Medicaid and the state's conservative politicians, who say such requirements are necessary for the governmental health insurance covering around 3 million low-income and disabled Ohioans.

