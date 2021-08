Eiza González is no stranger to the spotlight. Known for her role as both “ordinary girl” Clara Molina and her pop star alter ego, Roxy Pop, on the Nickelodeon teen drama Sueña conmigo the actress has been in the public eye since she was 16. Now making a (new) name for herself as a burgeoning action film star—in movies such as Baby Driver and Godzilla vs. Kong—González is leveling up. Having just been named the first Latin-American ambassador for BVLGARI North America, the star is divulging what it means for her community and why representation is so important.