Friends of Strays Black Cat Appreciation Day

Friends of Strays Animal Shelter is St. Petersburg’s oldest no-kill animal shelter. Founded in 1978, our top priority is to connect animals in need of rescue with people who will love them. Friends of Strays’ staff and volunteers provide the utmost love and care for every animal that comes through our doors. We seek to create a better world for pets and people by focusing on life-saving programs promoting pet retention, community empowerment, and humane pet ownership education.