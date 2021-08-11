At least 1 million people got unauthorized 3rd booster shot: CDC

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland officials are endorsing federal officials’ approval of a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for some immunocompromised residents. “We welcome and fully support the CDC’s approval to administer a third dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to immunocompromised Americans,” Maryland Department of Health Secretary Dennis Schrader said in a statement. “This is another important tool we can use to protect our most vulnerable Maryland residents and we encourage them to get this third shot and for health care providers to begin administering them as soon as possible.” Though they make up only about 3 percent of the U.S. adult population, immunocompromised people are especially vulnerable to serious complications of COVID-19. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation includes transplant recipients, cancer patients and people who are taking immunosuppressant medication. The CDC does not recommend booster shots for any other population at this time. For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.