Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

City Girls Talk Potential Nicki Minaj Collab: ‘We’re Hoping for it in the Future’

By Shine My Crown Staff
Posted by 
Shine My Crown
Shine My Crown
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Db80a_0bOOOqyc00

Rap duo, City Girls, are still praying for their dream collab with Nicki Minaj.

The ladies are longtime Barbz, but unfortunately, they got caught in the huge feud between Minaj and Cardi B.

The pair sat down for GQ’s “Me Actually” segment when they were asked where the Minaj collab is.

“We’re hoping for it in the future, seriously,” answered JT. “A lot of people try to make fun of it like ‘Ah, you’re never gonna get your feature,’ but you never know what can happen.”

A fan also asked why JT wasn’t credited for her feature on Drake’s No.1 single, “In My Feelings.”

“Thank you, Drake. We appreciate you,” JT said. “Don’t listen to them people. I guess it was sampled in the song along with a lot of other people. I think Lil Wayne was also sampled in that song. Big Freedia was also sampled in that song. Was a lot of different people. But it was still a big, big moment and a big leap for our career. A huge step, and we appreciate it.”

Back in 2018, Yung Miami addressed the controversy during an interview with The Breakfast Club.

“Your label-mate QC, he said he wouldn’t work with Nicki because of the beef with Cardi. So would you work with Nicki?” Yung Miami was asked.

“I just rather stay away from that question, like I don’t want to get into that. But, I am team Cardi. City Girls is team Cardi. Cardi support The City Girl,” she answered.

However, earlier this year, she took to Twitter to ask Minaj to unblock her on social media.

“Can you unblock me on Instagram @NICKIMINAJ ?” she tweeted.

“It’s a reason she blocked, I hope it was worth publicly dissing Nicki Minaj and picking sides when they town sistas could’ve stayed quite.” a follower responded.

Yung Miami then responded with an interview clip where she shared that Minaj was one of her inspirations.

Comments / 0

Shine My Crown

Shine My Crown

4K+
Followers
442
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ShineMyCrown.com is a Black-owned digital platform aiming to represent the Black and Brown experience across the world. Covering entertainment, news, lifestyle, health fashion, beauty, politics, and everything in between, we strive to create a platform that entertains, educates, and inspires.

 https://www.ShineMyCrown.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Girls#Jt#Big Freedia#Instagram#The Breakfast Club#The City Girl#Nateclips
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Delivers Burberry Photo Dump With "Whole Lotta Choppas" Lyrics

Fans of Nicki Minaj are speculating that the rapper is slowly preparing for some monumental revelation, and if that is the case, she is keeping her cards close to the chest. We've seen an influx of Nicki Minaj posts after the rapper delivered the re-release of her 2009 mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty. The album arrived with several new tracks including "Seeing Green" alongside Drake and Lil Wayne, and as Nicki continues to appear on songs with rising artists like Polo G and Bia, her Barbs have been theorizing that she has something big on the horizon.
Celebritiespower106.com

Davido Talks Chris Brown, Young Thug & Nicki Minaj Collabs Coming Together On “A Better Time” Album

International singer, songwriter, and record producer Davido pulled up to the Power 106 studios for the latest installment of Checc’d In with DJ Carisma. Now that outside has somewhat resumed its normalcy, Davido had to deliver a summertime anthem for his fans for the 2021 bounce back. Sharing with Carisma that he held off releasing the full video treatment for his Chris Brown and Young Thug-assisted “Shopping Pree” because of the impact of the pandemic, the singer is now ready to take on everything the lockdown put on hold. As Davido’s third studio album, ‘A Better Time’ dropped last year, and the pandemic halted his tour, the multi-faceted artist is getting back to the project with talks of a new tour as well.
Musicillinoisnewsnow.com

Jessie J and Nicki Minaj disagree on how “Bang Bang” collab came together

Jessie J and Nicki Minaj have slightly different memories of how the 2014 smash hit “Bang Bang” came together. In a recent interview with Glamour, Jessie said Nicki asked to be on the Max Martin-penned track after hearing Jessie and Ariana Grande‘s verses. “Ariana stayed on the second verse, I...
CelebritiesPosted by
Reality Tea

Karen Huger Hopes Nicki Minaj Can Host Real Housewives Of Potomac Reunion

Is it any wonder that Real Housewives of Potomac has fans in high places? If you’ve been watching, it’s no surprise at all. RHOP has been the franchise that fans were slow to come around to but once they did, came to love. Honestly, it’s one of the best housewives franchises periodt! Both on and […] The post Karen Huger Hopes Nicki Minaj Can Host Real Housewives Of Potomac Reunion appeared first on Reality Tea.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Corrects Jessie J After Rewriting "Bang Bang" History

She has often ignored mentions of her name in interviews, but Nicki Minaj surfaced on Thursday (August 5) evening to set a few things straight. Back in 2014, Jessie J, Ariana Grande, and Nicki took over the airwaves with their megahit single "Bang Bang," and in a recent interview with Glamour magazine, Jessie spoke on how the collaboration came to be.
MusicBillboard

Nicki Minaj, Anita Baker & Halsey React to Rihanna Reaching Billionaire Status

From BadGirlRiRi to BillionaireGalRiRi, Rihanna's peers in the music industry are toasting the wealthiest female musician in the world. On Wednesday (Aug. 4), Forbes estimated that her highly successful Fenty Beauty brand increased her net worth to $1.7 billion, making her the richest female musician in the world and second richest female entertainer only after Oprah Winfrey, according to Forbes.
CelebritiesPosted by
B100

Jessie J Apologizes to Nicki Minaj for Claiming Rapper Asked to Be on ‘Bang Bang’

Jessie J took to Instagram to correct the origin story for her collaboration with Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande, "Bang Bang." In a recent interview with Glamour, the "Price Tag" singer revealed how she believed their 2014 song, which claimed the No. 3 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, came together. Chiefly, she said she and Ari were both offered the Max Martin-produced anthem and agreed to record it together. Then Nicki apparently heard the bop and was so impressed that she had to hop on with an iconic verse.
Theater & Dancedreddsinfo.com

Nicki Minaj Gives 13 Year Old Boy Lapdance In Viral Video

Leaked Video Shows Nicki Minaj Giving ’13 Yr Old’ Boy Lap Dance. There are certain forces around the music world that are trying to get Nicki Minaj cancelled – and they’re currently working overtime. The powers that want Nicki Minaj cancelled are creating a very destructive narrative about the greatest...
Celebritiesdaytimeconfidential.com

Infamous Dr. Phil Guest Bhad Bhabie Now a Multi-Millionaire

Danielle Bregoli made headlines a few years ago on The Dr. Phil Show. The problem child became known for quipping, "Cash me ousside, howbow dah?" Now, as a rapper called Bhad Bhabie, Bregoli is a multi-millionaire. She discussed her success with Variety. In 2017, Bregoli became the youngest female rapper...
Los Angeles, CAHipHopDX.com

Ex-Suge Knight Capo Mob James Confidently Names Biggie’s Killer

The 1997 murder of The Notorious B.I.G. remains unsolved. While there have been multiple theories on who killed the Brooklyn Hip Hop legend, Mob James is certain he knows who fired the fatal shot. During an interview with VladTV, Suge Knight’s ex-capo is asked about that fateful night in Los...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Pop Smoke's Vault Has Run Dry, Says His Best Friend

The well has run dry following the release of Pop Smoke's second posthumous album Faith. According to the late rapper's best friend, Mike Dee, his vault may be empty after the release of thirty new songs, which were added onto the deluxe editions of his latest album. He says that he believes the rapper doesn't have much left to release, which means that we may have heard the last new music from Pop Smoke.
Celebritiesthesource.com

Nicki Minaj Celebrates Rihanna Becoming the Second Wealthiest Entertainer

While many were celebrating hump day, Rihanna had more things to celebrate yesterday morning. It was announced that the Grammy-award winning singer has officially joined the billionaire club. A report from Forbes confirmed the news, thanks to the singer’s Fenty empire. Many commented on the news on social media congratulating...
thesource.com

Keyshia Cole Releases Images From Her Mother’s Homegoing Service

Over the weekend, Keyshia Cole and her family celebrated the life of her mother, Frankie Lons. After the homecoming celebration, Cole shared images from the event on Instagram. “We will miss you, I tried to spend as much time close to her as I could, in that church. When we...
Celebritieshiphollywood.com

Bruised: Halle Berry Slapped With Lawsuit By Former UFC Fighter

Halle Berry is getting dragged into the legal ring by a former UFC fighter. According to TMZ, Cat Zingano is suing the Oscar winning actress, claiming she offered her a role in her upcoming film Bruised but was ultimately snubbed. Per the lawsuit, Cat claims she met with Berry back...
Santa Monica, CAgoodmorningamerica.com

Tyra Banks takes a 'wig break' and shows off fresh-faced selfies

Tyra Banks has famously been known to say "smile with your eyes," and she's doing just that in her latest lineup of selfies. On Instagram, the supermodel, businesswoman and television personality gave fans a glimpse of her natural beauty as she showed off a fresh, makeup-free look along with a top-knot hairstyle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy