City Girls Talk Potential Nicki Minaj Collab: ‘We’re Hoping for it in the Future’

Rap duo, City Girls, are still praying for their dream collab with Nicki Minaj.

The ladies are longtime Barbz, but unfortunately, they got caught in the huge feud between Minaj and Cardi B.

The pair sat down for GQ’s “Me Actually” segment when they were asked where the Minaj collab is.

“We’re hoping for it in the future, seriously,” answered JT. “A lot of people try to make fun of it like ‘Ah, you’re never gonna get your feature,’ but you never know what can happen.”

A fan also asked why JT wasn’t credited for her feature on Drake’s No.1 single, “In My Feelings.”

“Thank you, Drake. We appreciate you,” JT said. “Don’t listen to them people. I guess it was sampled in the song along with a lot of other people. I think Lil Wayne was also sampled in that song. Big Freedia was also sampled in that song. Was a lot of different people. But it was still a big, big moment and a big leap for our career. A huge step, and we appreciate it.”

Back in 2018, Yung Miami addressed the controversy during an interview with The Breakfast Club.

“Your label-mate QC, he said he wouldn’t work with Nicki because of the beef with Cardi. So would you work with Nicki?” Yung Miami was asked.

“I just rather stay away from that question, like I don’t want to get into that. But, I am team Cardi. City Girls is team Cardi. Cardi support The City Girl,” she answered.

However, earlier this year, she took to Twitter to ask Minaj to unblock her on social media.

“Can you unblock me on Instagram @NICKIMINAJ ?” she tweeted.

“It’s a reason she blocked, I hope it was worth publicly dissing Nicki Minaj and picking sides when they town sistas could’ve stayed quite.” a follower responded.

Yung Miami then responded with an interview clip where she shared that Minaj was one of her inspirations.