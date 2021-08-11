Cancel
Hip Hop

Summer Walker Wants to Know ‘What Happened’ to the Men in Hip Hop

Summer Walker thinks the men in Hip Hop have changed.

The singer took to social media to ask her fans an earnest question:

“N*ggas was so cool back in then like literally player af… Pimp C, Andre 3000, Big Boy, Common, Pharell, Snoop, Tupac, B.I.G., Ice Cube, lol what happen. I mean I know what happen but I can’t say haha,” she wrote.

She then hopped back on to make two crucial edits.

“My bad Nas too, at least we have Anderson Paak for this generation,” she added.

Fans responded, and their reasons vary. But most people agreed that the music just isn’t the same these days.

The “Playing Games” singer recently gave birth to the child she shares with producer London On Da Track.

Last November, she made headlines for airing him out online.

“I should really out this bum ass n–ga @londonondatrack. I could really f–k up life,” she wrote, adding, “lol but I’m not… for now. lol… for now ima just take my l.”

She continued, “black men gotta start doing better when it comes to being a father. my grandfather lame, my father lame, & dis n–ga lame,” she wrote. “lol and I guess the cycle will just continue. I guess n–gas still dealing with the shackles of mental slavery or some s–t, back when white men ripped you from your families and beat you to death if you tried to protect them. It goes deep. Sh–s really sad.”

Speaking to American Songwriter, she confessed that her trademark emotional croons are based on her personal experiences.

“A lot of the songs I already had written from past experiences. I collected those songs over time. The postproduction process involved me trusting [my producer] London to help put it together and do what he felt like would help elevate the sound,” she says. “Writing, for me, is so personal. It’s who I am. It’s a solitary thing. The music and the words have to move through me. So, Over It is just a culmination of so many past experiences.”

ShineMyCrown.com is a Black-owned digital platform aiming to represent the Black and Brown experience across the world. Covering entertainment, news, lifestyle, health fashion, beauty, politics, and everything in between, we strive to create a platform that entertains, educates, and inspires.

