Beyoncé: ‘I’ve Fought to Protect My Sanity and My Privacy’

By Shine My Crown Staff
Shine My Crown
Shine My Crown
 8 days ago
Beyoncé may be one of the planet’s hugest stars — but there’s very little about her life that makes it into the headlines without her approval.

And that’s the way she likes it.

“I’ve fought to protect my sanity and my privacy because the quality of my life depended on it. A lot of who I am is reserved for the people I love and trust,” she says in her new interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“Those who don’t know me and have never met me might interpret that as being closed off. Trust, the reason those folks don’t see certain things about me is because my Virgo ass does not want them to see it…. It’s not because it doesn’t exist!”

The fashion queen recently launched the new Ivy Park: Rodeo, collection — which set the internet ablaze.

She says it was inspired by her home state.

“This collection is a mixture of my childhood growing up in Texas and a bit of American history. I grew up going to the Houston rodeo every year. It was this amazing diverse and multicultural experience where there was something for every member of the family, including great performances, Houston-style fried Snickers, and fried turkey legs,” she explains.

“One of my inspirations came from the overlooked history of the American Black cowboy. Many of them were originally called cowhands, who experienced great discrimination and were often forced to work with the worst, most temperamental horses. They took their talents and formed the Soul Circuit. Through time, these Black rodeos showcased incredible performers and helped us reclaim our place in western history and culture. We were inspired by the culture and swag of the Houston rodeo. We combined classic elements with the athleticwear of IVY PARK x adidas, adding our own spin, monogrammed denim, chaps, and cowhide.”

Continue reading over at Harper's Bazaar.

Shine My Crown

Shine My Crown

