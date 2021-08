The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library's Summer Reading Program for 2021, “Tails and Tales,” has come to a successful close. I commend everyone who participated in our reading challenge. Reading during the summer helps combat the summer slide for students, which is one of the reasons we do this program every year. We offer the program to adults as a reminder that reading is good at every age. I love to read but to me the challenge makes it a little more fun.