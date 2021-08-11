Pittsburgh Pirates: Michael Chavis Should be in the Majors

Now former Vanderbilt ace Kumar Rocker will now go unsigned and go into the 2022 draft. So could the Pittsburgh Pirates select the right-hander in the next draft?. In a stunning series of events, the New York Mets will not sign Vanderbilt ace Kumar Rocker. The Mets picked Rocker with the 10th overall pick. Going into the draft, he was seen as one of the top pitchers available and many even saw him falling to #10 as a big steal for the Mets at the time. Rocker will re-enter next year’s draft in the hopes he can get drafted again. Though could the Pittsburgh Pirates be the team that selects the talented right-hander?