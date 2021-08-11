Pittsburgh Pirates: Michael Chavis Should be in the Majors
Off to a strong start with Triple-A Indianapolis the newly acquired Michael Chavis should be at the Major League level with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Minutes before the MLB trade deadline on July 30 the Pittsburgh Pirates swung a trade with the Boston Red Sox. In this trade the Pirates sent struggling left-handed reliever Austin Davis to the Red Sox in exchange for a former first-round pick. This former first-round pick was the right-handed hitting Michael Chavis.rumbunter.com
Comments / 0