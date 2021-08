SUNDAY: On Sunday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 8 new deaths and 3,031 new cases from Covid-19. There are also 1,433 current hospitalizations. The number of deaths and confirmed cases reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting. But today’s data brings the County to a total of 24,777 deaths and 1,326,361 positive cases. Covid test results have now been made available to more than 7,500,000 people, with 16% testing positive. Today’s daily test positivity rate is 4.3%. Public Health Reports 8 New Deaths and 3,031 New Positive Cases of Confirmed COVID-19 In Los Angeles County For more information, visit https://t.co/kzf11aCTGs pic.twitter.com/dDEvkLDi6s —...