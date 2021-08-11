30 Items Visitors Should Get as a Gift When They Fly to Minnesota

Some people see Jesus in toast or Mother Mary in the clouds. This guy saw a tomato crying over Minnesota's drought conditions. With 42% of Minnesota in extreme drought conditions, much of the state continues to see water deprivation unlike any we've seen in decades. WJON reports the National Weather Service as recording St. Cloud at 5.59 inches of rainfall for the summer months below normal; for the entire year so far, St. Cloud is 5.68 inches of precipitation below normal. The Mighty Mississippi River is looking more bare than normal, as well; in fact, the City of St. Cloud recently announced that it would be shutting down the second hydroelectric dam, citing this as the first time it has completely shut down the dam since 1988.