Coinbase Global stock dropped in premarket trading even though large mega banks and traditional asset managers are still betting big on COIN. Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) stock fell today due to a dip in general crypto prices and the broader market. The major American crypto exchange saw its shares fall by 2.35% in trading yesterday, as stocks in the crypto space tend to move with crypto prices. As of early evening yesterday, Bitcoin fell by 1.8% and is now trading at $45,176. Ethereum also dropped by 2.1% and is currently $3,049. At the moment, COIN is at a premarket price of $249.13.