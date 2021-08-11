Letter | Greenway petition would stop plans for transit

Greenway is circulating a petition to eliminate transit options from our rail corridor. Many people mistakenly believe that this will somehow give us a trail much sooner. It won’t. Far from it. If this petition were accepted by the RTC, we would be back to square one. All design, all planning, all construction would stop while the county renegotiated access rights to the rail corridor and existing contracts. The hope of a trail would recede, maybe an additional decade, maybe longer.