5 tips for staying healthy as you return to school or work

You’ve probably heard of mindfulness meditation, a technique developed by Buddhists more than 2,000 years ago that helps you be present with whatever is happening in the moment. Proponents say that mindfulness meditation can contribute to stress reduction, improved sleep, heightened focus and increased creativity, just to name a few. But did you know that mindfulness could seriously benefit your marriage? Read on for more on why that is, plus four tips for a more mindful marriage from Julie Potiker, a mindfulness expert and the author of Life Falls Apart, but You Don’t Have To: Mindful Methods for Staying Calm In the Midst of Chaos.