Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Study: Adult ADHD Associated With Physical Conditions

By Aislinn Antrim, Associate Editor
pharmacytimes.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe strongest associations with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder were present for nervous system, respiratory, musculoskeletal, and metabolic diseases. Adults with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) are at a higher risk for many physical conditions, including those affecting the nervous, respiratory, and musculoskeletal systems and metabolic diseases, according to new research published in The Lancet Psychiatry.

www.pharmacytimes.com

Comments / 2

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henrik Larsson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adhd#Arthritis#Fatty Liver Disease#The Lancet Psychiatry#Adhd#The Karolinska Institutet#The Orebro University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

This Could Be Your First Sign of Dementia Years Before Diagnosis, Study Says

Dementia may be all too common in old age, but that doesn't mean it's part of normal aging. To the contrary, experts say that when it comes to cognitive impairment, the goal is to spot it early and to act fast using a combination of medication, therapies, lifestyle changes, and more. However, for many dementia patients that opportunity has come and gone—and the statistics are likely to become more grim over time. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that over five million Americans suffered from dementia in 2014, the organization projects that over 14 million will suffer from its symptoms by 2060 as the population over 65 continues to increase.
Diseases & Treatmentswomenworking.com

Thyroid Issues? Signs it could be Hashimoto’s Disease

Hashimoto’s is an autoimmune disease that attacks the thyroid, the small butterfly-shaped gland located at the base of the neck that is responsible for monitoring your metabolism along with a few specific hormones. In the United States alone, 14 million people currently have Hashimoto’s, making it the most common thyroid disorder in the country, according to The American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Eat This Once a Day, Your Dementia Risk Increases, Study Says

Whether it's a breakfast ritual or a post-dinner treat, some people have a favorite food they love so much that they can't help but eat it every day. But according to research, including one food in particular in your daily diet can significantly increase your risk of dementia. Read on to see what you might want to cut back on.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

This Supplement Can Raise Your Heart Attack Risk, Experts Say

During the same week the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) said it would not recommend that taking vitamins and supplements can prevent heart disease and cancer, a new study has come out saying one of the most popular supplements out there may be dangerous to a subset of those who are prescribed it. The supplement—Omega-3 fatty acids—is the third most popular in America, according to one recent ConsumerLab survey, with 52% of respondents saying they have taken it in the past year (it was beaten only by magnesium and Vitamin D). Read on to see if you may be in danger—from this and 3 other supplements—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

Drinking This Once a Day Can Triple Your Stroke Risk, Study Finds

More than three quarters of first-time stroke patients have high blood pressure, the American Heart Association (AHA) reports. Their data shows that 77 percent of first-time stroke suffers' have blood pressure higher than 140/90 mmHg, whereas normal is considered less than 120/80 mmHg, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That's why doctors say the best way to avoid a stroke is to lower your blood pressure, and the best way lower your blood pressure is to change what you eat and drink. But even if you're cutting back on salt and alcohol, there are other common foods and drinks that could be putting you at risk of this deadly health condition. One study found that another popular beverage can triple your stroke risk if you drink it just once a day, even though it's often marketed as a healthier option. Read on to find out which drink you may want to cut back on.
HealthPsychiatric Times

An Extra Cup: Caffeine Intake and Symptoms in Patients With Bipolar Disorder

Doctor, can I have an extra cup of caffeine? Researchers performed a systematic review of studies of caffeine consumption and clinical symptoms in patients with bipolar disorder. RESEARCH UPDATE. CASE VIGNETTE. Ms P is a 52-year-old Caucasian female with bipolar I disorder, most recent episode depressed with psychotic features. Her...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Can Anxiety Cause High Blood Pressure?

Unmanaged anxiety can put your body in a constant state of stress, and high blood pressure, or hypertension, can be one result. If you live with an anxiety disorder, you might experience stress differently from someone who doesn’t have one. According to the Anxiety & Depression Association of America (ADAA),...
Diseases & Treatmentsjerseysbest.com

A safe, spinal solution for chronic pain

An expert from Garden State Pain Control discusses the benefits of spinal cord stimulation, a unique therapy that’s bringing welcome relief to many people suffering from chronic pain. For those who have suffered with chronic pain for years, the worst agony can often be hearing that little or nothing can...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
ScienceAlert

Chronic Pain Has 9 Distinct Types, According to a Large New Body Mapping Study

The relentlessness of chronic pain wears you down. Beyond being a physical distraction in and of itself, it disrupts sleep, interferes with work and relationships, and can even alter the way we process emotions by causing physiological changes in our brains. But the experience of long-term pain is complicated and varies between individuals, making it difficult to explain and quantify, let alone diagnose and manage. Now, in a large study of over 21,500 people who visited the University of Pittsburgh's severe pain management clinics, perioperative specialist Benedict Alter and colleagues have developed a new method to try to help work this out. "We found...
Diseases & TreatmentsNeuroscience News

Calf Muscles and Blood Pressure Can Predict Dementia Risk

Summary: Researchers discuss how blood pressure can influence dementia risks and report raising diastolic blood pressure through daily soleus muscle, or calf muscle, stimulation can help reverse signs of cognitive decline associated with aging. Source: The Conversation. Decline in brain function often occurs as people age. People often worry that...
Diseases & Treatmentsalthealthworks.com

Ten Ways to Increase Circulation and Prevent Blood Clots

The cardiovascular system is paramount to human health, but nearly half of American adults have some form of cardiovascular disease according to a 2019 study published in the American Heart Association journal Circulation. The bad news is that a healthy heart and cardiovascular system are not “normal” by today’s standards.
Mental HealthHealthline

ADHD and memory

ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) is a cognitive condition that is usually diagnosed during childhood. The American Psychiatric Association estimates that 8.4 percent of children and 2.5 percent of adults have ADHD. People with ADHD experience and process information differently than people who are neurotypical. If you have the condition,...

Comments / 2

Community Policy