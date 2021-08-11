Study: Adult ADHD Associated With Physical Conditions
The strongest associations with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder were present for nervous system, respiratory, musculoskeletal, and metabolic diseases. Adults with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) are at a higher risk for many physical conditions, including those affecting the nervous, respiratory, and musculoskeletal systems and metabolic diseases, according to new research published in The Lancet Psychiatry.www.pharmacytimes.com
