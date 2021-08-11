Affordable Health Screenings Available

Residents living in and around the Lewisburg area can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. State Fair Event Center will host this community event on Sept. 15. The site is located at 947 Maplewood Avenue in Lewisburg.

Screenings can check for:

• The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health

• HDL and LDL Cholesterol Levels

• Diabetes risk

• Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis

• Kidney and thyroid function

Screenings are affordable and convenient. Free parking is also available.

Consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit our website at www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.

