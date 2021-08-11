Sprouting Farms in Talcott, West Virginia is providing a Mobile Farmers Market to surrounding areas. During the summer months, farmers’ markets always take place in various communities. However, not everyone can enjoy those markets because of time constraints, other obligations and a whole host of other reasons. Sprouting Farms is offering additional opportunities to the communities of Summers and Monroe County to get fresh fruit and vegetables.

For residents of Monroe County, the farm will be set up every Wednesday at two locations. From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., they will be at the Senior Center in Lindside. Between the hours of 2 and 5 p.m., they will be at Farm Kitchen in Greenville. Sprouting Farms does accept Senior Vouchers as well as offers senior discounts. They also offer the SNAP Stretch program that allows those paying with SNAP to stretch their budget. Adults receive 50% off, seniors 67%, an adult with children also gets 67% and a senior with children gets 75%.

Residents of Summers County can check out the Mobile Farmers Market every other Friday beginning Aug. 13. The farm will be set up at two different locations in the county. From noon until 2 p.m. the market will be at Summers County Council on Aging and between 3 and 5 p.m. it will be at the Hilldale Dollar General. The same SNAP Stretch program will be offered and Senior Vouchers will be accepted.

Anyone who is still unable to attend the market has two other options. Sprouting Farms is open on-site Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. The second option is to order the produce online at www.turnrow.localfoodmarketplace.com. Online orders begin every Wednesday at 6:30 a.m.

For more information, visit Sprouting Farms’ Facebook page, visit www.sproutingfarms.org or call 304-466-5175. The farm is located at 4661 State Route 3/12 in Talcott.

The post Sprouting Farms Offers Mobile Farmers Market appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .