Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
White Sulphur Springs, WV

WSS Council Considers Street Blockage

By by bobby bordelon
Posted by 
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t2Gqy_0bOOLUmx00

Work crews blocking Caldwell Drive were a main focus for White Sulphur Springs City Council on Monday, Aug. 10.

Heather Williams lives on Caldwell Drive, near the Schoolhouse Hotel project. The drive is a dead end, and Williams expressed frustration with crews blocking the street.

“We’re not maintaining proper access or proper safety to those homes,” Williams said. “There’s six homes up there, five of which have people in there. Part of the reason we choose that street is that it’s a quiet little spot but we’re right here in town. I feel like on any given day, if my house were to catch on fire, the fire department couldn’t get that truck up to my house. It’s a safety issue. … When you have a bad day at work, we’ve all had that, and you’re so many feet from your house and they’re looking at you like ‘what’s your problem, go around.’ Go around where? You’ve completely blocked off the street, which is now Schoolhouse Way.”

Williams also explained the project is not the first to give her problems on Caldwell Drive.

“I’m not targeting the construction, it’s just coming to a head with the construction,” said Williams. “This has been going on since I moved up there seven years ago. It’s more than that. Before the civic center was up there and people would have church and would park straight in front of the road like it wasn’t a road. … I live on a dead-end street. I don’t think I’m asking too much as a White Sulphur Springs citizen to get to and from my home.”

Mayor Bruce Bowling said he watched the street over the past week, after a phone call with Williams, and Monday was the only day there was any blockage.

“If we catch them, we’re going to shut them down,” Police Chief Scotty Teubert elaborated. “Today they were up there welding and I shut them down. We will continue to do that. … I absolutely see your point. But in my mind, I’m thinking they’re going to be there until December, we’ve got to come up with a reasonable plan. You all are going to be aggravated by traffic until then, but I will do my best, I promise.”

Teubert noted he would be speaking with the leadership of the Schoolhouse Hotel project, keeping the contractors out of the way. This includes Wells Friedman, project manager for the Schoolhouse Hotel.

“We are a part of this community and we will do all we can to not block access in the future,” Friedman told The West Virginia Daily News. “Please have patience and work with us. We apologize for causing any inconvenience.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X4WIw_0bOOLUmx00
White Sulphur Springs City Council, with the new fire engine visible in the window.

In other business:

- Water infrastructure work on Church Street and Big Draft Road has met two different fates, explained Ed Robinson of E.L Robinson Engineering. On Church Street, work is progressing well “around the turn,” but the contractor for Big Draft Road is currently unable to get the necessary materials. Robinson said, “this is not the only project that has fallen to this fate, there are many across the state.”

- The July Volunteer Fire Department report notes there were three motor vehicle accidents with no injury, four automatic fire alarms, three motor vehicle accidents with injury, three helicopter landing zones, two motor vehicle fires, one service call, one electric line down, one illegal burn, one hazmat incident, and one camper fire. In addition, Fire Chief Brian Doolin highlighted the department’s new fire engine, visible just outside the window.

- The July Police Department report notes there were 68 calls for service, including 14 written citations, 17 total charges, eight drug charges, five written warnings, 15 total arrests, four traffic crashes, three funeral details, four domestic calls, and 18 building checks.

- A franchise agreement between the city and Suddenlink was tabled to be considered next month.

- Councilmember Mark Gillespie noted White Sulphur Springs would have more of a presence in the upcoming Greenbrier County Convention and Visitors Bureau guide, marketed primarily as a place for outdoor adventures. He said, “they’re really supporting us.”

- Author’s note - Friedman is a relative of the writer.

The post WSS Council Considers Street Blockage appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
156K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

 https://wvdn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
White Sulphur Springs, WV
Government
City
White Sulphur Springs, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Street#Hazardous Material#The Schoolhouse Hotel#E L Robinson Engineering#Big Draft Road#Police Department#Suddenlink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Another Texas school district adds masks to dress code

Another school district in Texas amended its dress code to include masks shortly before students returned to school this week, despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) executive order banning mask mandates in schools. The Texas City Independent School District (TCISD) made changes to the dress code the day before students were...
TechnologyPosted by
The Hill

T-Mobile: Hackers stole data of 40 million people

T-Mobile said Wednesday that data from 40 million former and prospective customers was compromised by hackers as part of a recent breach of the telecom giant. The company noted that records of 7.8 million current customers were included in the stolen data, including customer names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and driver’s license information.
Presidential ElectionNBC News

Biden says his administration will take on GOP governors blocking masks in schools

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he was directing the Education Department to use its legal authority against Republican governors who are trying to block local school officials from requiring students to wear masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Speaking at the White House, Biden said some politicians are trying to turn public safety measures into "political disputes for their own political gain" and warned that they are "setting a dangerous tone."

Comments / 0

Community Policy