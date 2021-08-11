Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewisburg, WV

City Nat. Welcomes New Staff To Kroger Branch

By WV Daily News
Posted by 
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gpc1f_0bOOLS1V00

City National Bank recently welcomed Erica Burns to the Fairlea Kroger office.

Erica has been with City National since 2015, transferring from City’s downtown Lewisburg branch. She is a graduate of New River Community and Technical College and lives in Ronceverte with her husband, Eric, two children, Kaizer and Jude, and two dogs, Chief and Kano.

The post City Nat. Welcomes New Staff To Kroger Branch appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
156K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

 https://wvdn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ronceverte, WV
City
Lewisburg, WV
State
West Virginia State
Lewisburg, WV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City National Bank#Fairlea Kroger#West Virginia Daily News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Another Texas school district adds masks to dress code

Another school district in Texas amended its dress code to include masks shortly before students returned to school this week, despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) executive order banning mask mandates in schools. The Texas City Independent School District (TCISD) made changes to the dress code the day before students were...
TechnologyPosted by
The Hill

T-Mobile: Hackers stole data of 40 million people

T-Mobile said Wednesday that data from 40 million former and prospective customers was compromised by hackers as part of a recent breach of the telecom giant. The company noted that records of 7.8 million current customers were included in the stolen data, including customer names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and driver’s license information.
Presidential ElectionNBC News

Biden says his administration will take on GOP governors blocking masks in schools

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he was directing the Education Department to use its legal authority against Republican governors who are trying to block local school officials from requiring students to wear masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Speaking at the White House, Biden said some politicians are trying to turn public safety measures into "political disputes for their own political gain" and warned that they are "setting a dangerous tone."

Comments / 0

Community Policy