City Nat. Welcomes New Staff To Kroger Branch
City National Bank recently welcomed Erica Burns to the Fairlea Kroger office.
Erica has been with City National since 2015, transferring from City’s downtown Lewisburg branch. She is a graduate of New River Community and Technical College and lives in Ronceverte with her husband, Eric, two children, Kaizer and Jude, and two dogs, Chief and Kano.
