Bureau County, IL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bureau, Henry, Rock Island, Whiteside by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 08:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bureau; Henry; Rock Island; Whiteside A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ROCK ISLAND...WHITESIDE...HENRY AND BUREAU COUNTIES At 826 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Morrison to near Kewanee, moving east at 45 mph. An area of strong winds will continue behind the storms, with an extended period of near 60 mph winds expected to last up to 2 hours. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Morrison and Lyndon around 830 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Rock Falls, Coleta, Emerson, Sterling, Sheffield, Buda, Wyanet, Tiskilwa, Princeton, Bureau Junction, Hennepin, Spring Valley and DePue. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

