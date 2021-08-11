MKTY Stock Price Increases Over 10% Pre-Market: Why It Happened

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MKTY) increased by over 10% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MKTY) increased by over 10% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to Mechanical Technology — the parent company of MTI Instruments, a test and measurement instruments and systems business — and EcoChain, a cryptocurrency mining business powered by renewable energy, announcing today its second-quarter 2021 financial results and July site-level financials.

