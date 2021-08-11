Radio hosts Shredd and Ragan leaving 103.3 The Edge for 97 Rock

After more than 25 years on 103.3 The Edge, Buffalo radio hosts Ted Shredd and Tom Ragan are taking 'The Shredd & Ragan Show' to 97 Rock starting Monday, August 16.

Shredd and Ragan have hosted their morning radio show on 103.3 The Edge for more than 25 years, since the station launched in 1995.

Both The Edge (WEDG-FM) and 97 Rock (WGRF-FM) are owned by the same company, Cumulus Media. It is unclear who will replace the hosts on 103.3 The Edge following the move on Monday.

The hosts of 97 Rock's previous morning show, Morning Bull, were terminated by the station following a racist segment broadcast at the end of March. In the segment, Rob Lederman compared skin tones of Black women to toast. Lederman was the only member of the show fired initially. Rich "Bull" Gaenzler and Chris Klein were later terminated as well. The program director was also let go.

'The Shredd & Ragan Show' debuts on 97 Rock on Monday, August 16 at 6 a.m.